MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 3 Everton 1 | Premier League Highlights

Our unique angle of Newcastle United’s 3-1 Premier League win over Everton at St. James’ Park.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
Bruno Guimarães é Vasco da Gama
Jacob Murphy strolls in " I use to like ya you kna"
I love Newcastle united with my love
Up u Georgie's
Chris Wood, our NZ Captain; best goal scoring Striker
Một bài hát rất hoài niệm , nhớ những ngày bồng bột của tuổi trẻ, chút kỷ niệm của tình yêu, lời chia tay vội vàng đúng như cái bồng bột ấy. Đức Phúc cover lại bài hát này tâm trạng quá !
Cháu có phúc lắm mới gặp đc gia đình cháu Thủy.Ông ,Bà rất hiền lành và chân chất.chúc mừng cháu nha👨❤️💛💛🍷
ủng hộ nhé
Ain’t no better feeling
https://youtube.com/channel/UChtpJe8u32TtknGMRkYCnrQ
looks the same on the inside I think they did a lot of work to the kitchen because when we played leeds at home that was one of the last times we got some decent food in nine and Cambridge Watford and Brighton is was no menu just stuff what they sell inside at half time so good to see a full menu back
We have 35 beheadings booked for today, thank you for your support Newcastle United 🤪❤
2:39 Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na
3:39 Premier League Anthem
3:49 Newcastle Walkout
5:13 Everton Goal
5:42 Newcastle United Goal
8:03 Newcastle United Goal
10:03 Yellow Card (Everton)
10:08 Newcastle United Goal (Free Kick)
13:57 Game Ended
اعشق نيوكاسل من ايام الرهيب شيرر واوين إلى مزيدا من التألق لقد حان وقت العودة لمنصات التتويج شكرا صندوق الاستثمار السعودي
I support Newcastle United and I am very proud of them
0:06 Dan Burn “Areet” 😂
https://youtu.be/dZlAq4eCmFM
Very ignorant from Joe wilock not even responding to the camera girl expected more from a young lad
What, i just heard hey Jude song before it began😱
SO นาคา
พญานาราช?ช่วยทีม
นิวคาสเชิ่ลเต็มที่นะจ้ะ
สู้ๆนะค่ะทุกๆคนนะค่ะ
Awesome performance.. Atmosphere and support.. Eddie Howes Black n White Army !!!! HWTL..
must of watched this 100 times
11:46 the Joelinton-Trippier handshake is my favorite.
So thankful
🔥🔥🔥🔥
Im an emotional wreck watching this
โคตรเจ๋งเลย
🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩
So thankful for these owners, every day it’s good news coming out of Newcastle. Eddie and the team have all our backing to survive and I think we will. These players will never play for a club with more ambition in their career, I hope some really grasp it and take full advantage
Newcastle é o Galo da Inglaterra!! Clube Atlético Mineiro!! 🏴🏳🇧🇷🏴⚫⚪⬛⬜◾◽🏴🏳🏴🏳
If newscastle united survives not being relegated I think they will shock the world in the summer transfer window
แบดมือถือหมดนะค่ะ
จะดูอยู่นะค่ะทุกๆคน
นะค่ะ
จงสู้ๆนะค่ะทีมนิวคาส
เชื่ลนะค่ะ
Played brilliant . Now keep it up today again ,beat villa. Be 4 points off the bottom 3
newcastle vs aston villa :
another copy of everton but with more energy and good players !
one point is good but if newcastle plays better then go for 3 points .
we love maximin but we love him more if he stopped being selfish and help his squad to win .
go with calm safe mode and use short smart passes to break through aston's defenders .
Coy fan here!!! couldn't be more happier for you lot!!!! I hope you stay up as your club and fans deserves it!!!!
2 players I feel newcastle still need are Vincent Abubakar and Matheus Pereira. These two players can definitely help this club move to the next gear .
Does anyone know the name of the epic sound track at 3:14? Ive been trying to find the name. ♥️
Going down going down going down 😅😅😅
Aalreet says Dan Burn, showing he's come hyem
The fact i love the most is they have a lot of money to spend in the transfers but they didn't overuse them just like Bartomeu did in barcelona
Genuinely pleased for you guys. Always a brilliantly supported club no matter which division you're in. You deserve all the success you get.
Newcastle fans are so passionate..the game had fans as the 12th man…
Great to see a different character in the team and great to hear the toon army roaring again and happy. Not just 50k but many thousands more of us who cant get fantastic stuff
As a Liverpool fan I am glad Newcastle are on their way back because the fans deserve it. Ashley was a cancer on the club. I even hate when the British media criticise the owners and talk about human rights. Britain of all countries in the world should not criticise other countries for human rights abuses, especially when they put Africans in the 1960s into concentration camps for wanting independence or stole trillions from its African and Asian colonies and forced them to pay tax for centuries that went to build Britain. That is even before you mention slavery. People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.