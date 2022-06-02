MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 3 Everton 1 | Premier League Highlights



Our unique angle of Newcastle United’s 3-1 Premier League win over Everton at St. James’ Park.

  11. TheSurferboi1992

    looks the same on the inside I think they did a lot of work to the kitchen because when we played leeds at home that was one of the last times we got some decent food in nine and Cambridge Watford and Brighton is was no menu just stuff what they sell inside at half time so good to see a full menu back

  21. The 11 meters D.X. Channel.

    Awesome performance.. Atmosphere and support.. Eddie Howes Black n White Army !!!! HWTL..

  29. Info Publik Riau

    So thankful for these owners, every day it’s good news coming out of Newcastle. Eddie and the team have all our backing to survive and I think we will. These players will never play for a club with more ambition in their career, I hope some really grasp it and take full advantage

  30. Rafael Sena

    Newcastle é o Galo da Inglaterra!! Clube Atlético Mineiro!! 🏴🏳🇧🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚫⚪⬛⬜◾◽🏴🏳🏴🏳

  31. Benjamin Daniels

    If newscastle united survives not being relegated I think they will shock the world in the summer transfer window

  35. jovam kw

    newcastle vs aston villa :
    another copy of everton but with more energy and good players !
    one point is good but if newcastle plays better then go for 3 points .
    we love maximin but we love him more if he stopped being selfish and help his squad to win .
    go with calm safe mode and use short smart passes to break through aston's defenders .

  36. The DethRocker

    Coy fan here!!! couldn't be more happier for you lot!!!! I hope you stay up as your club and fans deserves it!!!!

  37. DION KUNGU

    2 players I feel newcastle still need are Vincent Abubakar and Matheus Pereira. These two players can definitely help this club move to the next gear .

  41. SAURAV TIMSINA

    The fact i love the most is they have a lot of money to spend in the transfers but they didn't overuse them just like Bartomeu did in barcelona

  42. Just Me

    Genuinely pleased for you guys. Always a brilliantly supported club no matter which division you're in. You deserve all the success you get.

  44. WakeyUpPeople

    Great to see a different character in the team and great to hear the toon army roaring again and happy. Not just 50k but many thousands more of us who cant get fantastic stuff

  45. Delboy0

    As a Liverpool fan I am glad Newcastle are on their way back because the fans deserve it. Ashley was a cancer on the club. I even hate when the British media criticise the owners and talk about human rights. Britain of all countries in the world should not criticise other countries for human rights abuses, especially when they put Africans in the 1960s into concentration camps for wanting independence or stole trillions from its African and Asian colonies and forced them to pay tax for centuries that went to build Britain. That is even before you mention slavery. People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

