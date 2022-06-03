St. James' Park EXPANSION! New Plans 2022

Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –
its not world famous btw only to people who live their to others its a terrible ground
If possible build on the town moor and I'd keep st James up for the women?
If they can get it to 65k that's plenty. Talk of 90/100k is fanciful, yes there's huge demand now and will be if/when the team is challenging, but there's always a novelty factor… if you think, a 65k stadium will be second only to Old Trafford and a club of that size, probably bigger than any other club in the world, only being another 11k more… Liverpool, a club of that size with 53k, 12k smaller and it's still relatively easy to get tickets there… Tottenham and Arsenal, huge clubs in a city of 10m with a global reach, stadiums would still be smaller than 65k. If they can get it to 65k that'll be adequate. Rather a full 65k than 65k in a 90k ground with 25k empty seats.
I love the way the stadium looked at 8min 45 in your video.. Very imposing imagine the atmosphere
Man City 🤝 NUFC
Brothers in arms against jealousy
I don't think that the layout of the pitch could be moved as there'd be nowhere we could play for the year or so during the build. Gallowgate and corners is about the most that could be expanded. I think that we shouldn't build a new stadium though, just expand the present historic one.
The Wor Camp.
Upgrade to 65k good for now. A new stadium with modern tech and vision could be so much better though Long term.
Why extend?
You'll never see any trophies
As a non Magpies fan it is best to expand rather than move away, because looking at the layout it is very achievable just a pity about the stand which I believe you said was near Strawberry Place is too near the neighbouring buildings, In 2028 the UK are hoping to host the European Championships & the chances are that St James' Park will host some of the games that will befit such an iconic Stadium
so imagine a new training complex with a 30k stadium gets built in the next 18 to 24 months. then gives them the option to close St James for redevelopment as we don't have any other choice for a pitch without this 30k stadium if it need significant work like white Hart Lane needed
I'm a liverpool fan and I think st. James park is beautiful, one of the most beautiful stadiums of the premier league. The size of the club (newcastle united in general) invite to think "ok, st james park, beautiful, would be most beautiful if these would be bigger". The ambience and the location are perfect like anfield. I would love a st. James park expansion. 65k seats are perfect for the size of the club which is bigger like liverpool. YNWA ❤
It isn't a nightclub, if the demand is there our stadium needs to be big enough to satisfy it. It's a case of maximising revenue to loosen our ffp restrictions to compete at the top table. If that means move from SJP, then so be it. In terms of competing at the top level, we can't have our cake and eat it. Get a 90/100k seater built.
When Newcastle does become successful. Will Geordies be complaining how expensive it is to go to semi finals & finals of all competitions. Let’s face it Man City have been successful and can’t fill their ground not to mention away allocations for quarter/semis & finals. This affects attendance’s? 65,000 is a more realistic stadium. Empty seats are not a good look.
In the fifties and sixties they got 65 to70 thousand fans in the ground imagine what they would get if standing ane back
Great stadium, hope West Brom get back to the prem just so I can go to Newcastle away
Not going to lie to you mate. I nearly wasn’t going to watch this…. I am from Sandyford but based in Australia and I crave the news on the Toon! My only previous options were the chronicle….. glad I did watch it! Great job 👏 that Lee Ryder could learn a lot from your presentation style…. Fk he moans!!!
Another Podcaster has actually said that the Leazes terrace could be bulldozed ?He's also said that"He's seen the plans ?
para dejar una grada así de pequeña mejor hacer un estadio nuevo desde cero en un lugar con espacio suficiente.
60k will be great
Whatever happens do not leave st james park.
I was on that waiting list for 7 bloody years. When I eventually got my offer I'd just got with me West Ham supporting ex and he'd paid off a debt I had & wouldn't let me try to scrape the money together. Twat. Should have known then it was a doomed relationship 🤣🤣
As a Leeds fan just watching you vlog. i disagree mate. you move away then your selling your souls. we have the yanks taking over and they are on about building a new stadium 60,000 elsewhere. I would rather struggle to buy a ticket than lose our support and atmosphere. You have a great support and atmosphere at st james. but please dont wish to go the way of the 2 manc teams. there grounds are almost as bad as arsenal when it comes to fans, its like a f**king library. look at west ham. Upton park was brilliant, ask any whu fan and hed want to go back. stay at st james its where you belong
Cracking channel new subscriber
Mate I'll deffo be coming back from Taiwan often now to watch the lads play, I'll even be back on the booze partying for years if we win something.
I think it is important to focus on the development of the team's performance in the next three years to regain its place among the top four in the league
Then work on the stadium project
I`ll just be content to be able to keep getting a ticket!
You need a new stadium! When money's not a concern, i'd build a state of the art 80.000 capacity high tech marvel of a stadium. In 25 years time, you'd be thinking, why did'nt we do it back then in 2022! Maybe even in 10 years time, you'll regret not doing it.
St. James' Park is old and not at all modern enough to meet the demands of the now and the future. You need the tech of using a stadium app for ordering snacks and drinks, or finding your way around in the stadium(for tourists), ordering tickets, seing line up's, highlight's, stadium competitions, and lot more that can be done, if the technologi of the stadium is there. As you said a lot more tourism will occur when, Newcastle no longer is "just" a Northern English club, but a world wide club.
I know a lot can be said for the legacy and the soul of St. James' Park, but it's like an old piece of furniture you enherited from your long gone great grand mother, you can't remember, at some point that ugly brown lamp she painted herself has got to go. If she was still alive, she'd likely say, why the hell are'nt you throwing that out, and buing something new?! It can be a drawback being stuck in the past for sentimental values…
Get going, get the new stadium for the next chapter of NewCastle United. As long as the loyal local fans are there, the soul will NEVER leave the club!!
What would be the feasibility of just taking the stadium down and rebuilding it in the same location like Spurs did with their stadium and Wembley ?
Thing is with a new stadium is that it HAS to be within the Newcastle City Council area, which there is not a lot of land. There is an agreement for that. Leazes park and the town moor are protected land. And because it has to be in the city council area, you can forget Gateshead and anywhere in the wider Tyneside council areas. I would happily stay at SJP even if we can't get it over 65/70k.
Once you're at 65,000, there will be absolutely no need to move- even in 10 years time like you say. We are staying at SJP forever. I also think that some sort of agreement can be had with the council to expand the east stand……………money talks.
BloodMoney United… what a shame.. a great club with a passionate fan base – in a great city.. then comes this.. sportwashing… yuck !
Could, hear me out, Newcastle build a temporary stadium slightly out the way then completely rebuild St James'? I know it might seem like a grand expense but create the most incredible stadium but keep it in the city
Just need to start spalshing out with that oil money and start buying up the surrounding area.
You dont leave your home,buy the erea near the stadium,destroy the buildind that are close,if they are important pass them by marking all the stones(in jerusalem they do it several times)
fans like home like st james park and not modern universal arena,that look the same all over the world and located outside the city center
I am not even a Newcastle fan but I want to go to St James Park
NUFC are and always have been a big club and they need a big stadium and big players. Ashley has now gone now they can crack on.
I think most fans want to stay at SJP just try to expand what we have
6:10 it's a shame they can't do this all the way around and then put a lightweight retractable roof on top to make it a very attractive stadium and also making the atmosphere much much louder….what do you all think???? 🤔
Those plans look like our stadium at Celtic, have a look to see how St James could look by expanding behind the goals
Redeveloping the current stadium is the way to go. 65k is a great capacity. Go too big and you lose atmosphere
Update St James it's best to be in the heart of the City