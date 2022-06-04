EDDIE HOWE ON FFP & SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW

Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –
Enjoying watching the renaissance of the Magpies – this guy is great – says things as they are and talks sense – wished my team had a channel like this !
What they are doing is sensible
You can't buy loads of players and Guarantee to win anything
Teams have tried and all have failed
I think we'll see revolution, not evolution in Newcastle squad. The main reason the owners don't talk about signings is they don't want overpay.
The FFP can be avoided by the PIF buying a club outside of UEFA and buying players and then loaning them out to NUFC. Is that not the reason why Man City bought a club in the MLS?
People keep throwing random budgets up in the air as if we all know what we will spend, let’s face it no one knows. Either way we have to trust in the owners and if it takes time then so be it. Instantaneous success is unsustainable because if it doesn’t work out then you have a huge squad full of mercenaries who don’t want to be there anymore and are all earning stupid wages.
A lot of clubs now have money restraints put on them, and a lot more clubs are pretty much skint so its a buyers market out there for of-course the right players. I would say its a case of sit back and wait for the phone to ring or simply see whats available that fits in too the Toon plans. This season a lot of decent players are gonna find it hard to get a new club and wages will drop with the supply and demand.
They signed with no wins or a chance that any other team has been able to…!
People forget…we don't spend 40/50m in one lump some. Most top teams split this over a few seasons. I expect 4 or so really good quality players, hopefully more of course. Striker for me is top priority and CB
FFP is bullshit and not fair but the last thing we want to do is end up like Everton not being able to spend
Elliot Anderson is 19, keep him and use him .He's a quality player who can only benefit from being involved with the better quality players who, hopefully are being brought in during the summer.
Quality over quantity. 2022 has showed we have 12/13 players top half quality under Howe. 2/3 smart quality signings like Bruno/Trippier will do me
Patrik Schick over Nunez for me. I’d love Lingard aswell. I like Eddie but don’t think he has a clue when it comes to dealing with big characters which is why he’s terrified to buy loads of high quality players and instead is renewing Dummett and Longstaffs contracts. One downside to Howe is he’s always been terrible in transfers, yes we had a good January but I think someone was sorting the deals upstairs. Howe constantly just wants everyone from Bournemouth. He’s clueless with big names.
They way it's being done is the only correct way to do it. Even if the FFP rules were not there buying an entire team at once and expecting it to work is idiocy and a sure way for it to go wrong. Evolution over several years is the quickest way up as far as I'm concerned and it ensures our finacial stability. I'm all for it. Besides, it's the journey that is the best part.
We all need to get to the arsenal game 15 mins before kick off for worflags display in every seat , please like this or pin so fans are aware 🙂
Its simple – buy two world class strikers. Leave the midfield alone and sign Targett from Villa.
With the new kits sponsor, player sales on top of that £60 million I reckon we will spend £130 million
There's loads of frees so will rock the window
When the next football therapy coming up matt?? Missing the dynamic leathal weapon duo of you and bigups 😆
If we hadn’t had the takeover we would be looking at another season in the championship, with only Bruce ball to watch. We have a bright future on the cards. Any new players have to be an upgrade on the current dead wood. Here’s to happy times to come 🍻
Should change the intro to our
"E I E I O , up the premier league we go " chant 😋
I like that we're going about this the right way rather than the Everton way. We're not in an era of newly rich Chelsea and Man City that can throw money around with no FFP repercussions.
Exhausting your FFP this window affects your ability to manoeuvre in subsequent windows and what if those players don't work out? Now you are stuck with them like Everton and can't do anything about it because you've exhausted your FFP.
There is no instant gratification and short term dopamine hits to be had here. We are all going to have to be patient and the true reward in life is the journey. I believe 99% of Newcastle supporters understand and accept this. There is no question that this club WILL realise it's potential and go right to the top. The real question is in what timeframe? So important that the supporters and club keep this unity and positivity going.
If we are patient, this world is truly Newcastle United's oyster.
Nunez / Pacqueta / Nketia / Conor Goldson – job done.
Target Botman Bassouma Paqueta Ekiteke Mitrovic and I'd take Gordon when the toffees go down 😴😴😴
Please let us have Elliot Anderson back again on loan, he’s unreal 😅🤞🏻 keep up the quality work lads 👏🏻👏🏻
I think we'll have around £100m to spend + what we raise from outgoings. It'll be interesting to see how much we can get from a new shirt sponsor. Fairly certain our existing one is being changed because they're banning betting sponsors.
I'd be more than happy if we spent 60-70m in the summer. That's 3-4 very solid players to improve our squad which is already doing well.
Does FFP even exist? Everton have breached it for over 4 yrs now and are still active in the transfer market 🙄
Wor flags should do a massive flag for Amanda reading " Amanda wor favourite tyre kicker" a major dig at Ashley and his ego!