Renan Lodi To Newcastle! Arsenal Preview



31 comentarios en “Renan Lodi To Newcastle! Arsenal Preview

  1. Raf 7

    Maybe we can also snap up Matheus Cunha from Atletico aswell. He ain’t getting any game time there. Let’s create a full Brazilian team then lol

  3. Ben S

    As Kevin would say.. I'd love it if we beat them love it! My mate is a Arsenal fan get so much shit off him!!! This would be massive!!

  11. Harry Azcrac

    Let's make Arsenal a hatrick of boogie sides that we have beating this season after Brighton and Wolves. Eddie Howe's Black and White Army!

  18. Gus Gone

    I have no issues at all with a full Brazilian overseas player quota. Strike a deal with one of their teams as a feeder club.

  19. Nick Seabright

    What a play(ne)!!! ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ Lodi would be a proper signing for us. So glad Wilson and Tripps are back. Solid Mags ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️

  21. Stiff Gators

    "No respect" as the plane goes over your head 🤣🤣🤣

    Seriously though, what a signing Lodi would be. Shame on Matt Targett as he has been literally faultless but you can't get to the top without being ruthless. Howe played more defensive to keep us up which is why Targett has been so good but as we open up and become more expansive the overlapping fullbacks who can whip a ball in become more important.

  22. Yuya

    Sign all of Atleticos best players as they are a class team. I suppose it will also make Kendall happy. I'm sure we can get Trippier to put in a good word for us. Sign for us, it's a building project.

  25. Jonnie Poole

    Trippier and wilson to start would be a bonus but more important is to get shelvey or willock in for longstaff

  28. Paul Mccaffery

    Get the good signings and we be one of the best teams in the world in a couple of years with out a doubt love theys vids

