Renan Lodi To Newcastle! Arsenal Preview

Maybe we can also snap up Matheus Cunha from Atletico aswell. He ain’t getting any game time there. Let’s create a full Brazilian team then lol
2 v 1 to toon Wilson and Bruno
As Kevin would say.. I'd love it if we beat them love it! My mate is a Arsenal fan get so much shit off him!!! This would be massive!!
If this is right then that is Target off…
If you had of said you were in Monaco I woulda believed you
https://youtu.be/rlmrzRV8vnY
When does the transfer window officially open?
Great signing..
lodi for 21m bargain sign both him and target for 36m we need 2 quality left backs
Would play Wood, Wilson and Maxi upfront! Attack them with their defence a big weakness ATM!!
Let's make Arsenal a hatrick of boogie sides that we have beating this season after Brighton and Wolves. Eddie Howe's Black and White Army!
Love when my FIFA career mode signings are validated in real life 😂
Don't see it happening.
I'm atlético fan ، Lodi is not strong defensively ، but he is great if he attacks
Your saying Arsnenal are a bogie team, but Brighton were and we beat them so we can beat Arsenal
Are you up for the Arsenal game?
Love the south coast, lived in Salisbury for 10 years. Haway the toon.
I have no issues at all with a full Brazilian overseas player quota. Strike a deal with one of their teams as a feeder club.
What a play(ne)!!! ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ Lodi would be a proper signing for us. So glad Wilson and Tripps are back. Solid Mags ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
He s a very good acquisition. Bruno G., teammate in Atletico Paranaese in Brazil,.
"No respect" as the plane goes over your head 🤣🤣🤣
Seriously though, what a signing Lodi would be. Shame on Matt Targett as he has been literally faultless but you can't get to the top without being ruthless. Howe played more defensive to keep us up which is why Targett has been so good but as we open up and become more expansive the overlapping fullbacks who can whip a ball in become more important.
Sign all of Atleticos best players as they are a class team. I suppose it will also make Kendall happy. I'm sure we can get Trippier to put in a good word for us. Sign for us, it's a building project.
We just need a pre season tour in Brazil and I think we’ll beat Arsenal 2-1
Eddie Howe is obsessed with Atletico Madrid full backs? Kieran Trippier and now Renan Lodi 😂
Trippier and wilson to start would be a bonus but more important is to get shelvey or willock in for longstaff
A Frugal mans Monoco. Boats water.
The background looks like you're on holiday
Get the good signings and we be one of the best teams in the world in a couple of years with out a doubt love theys vids
Just stay away from calvert llywyn
Eddie Howe the boy congrats example of a brilliant manager
Lodi would be a great start. But it's a proven striker that is the priority. Cheers