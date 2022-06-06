JOSE MOURINHO ASKED ABOUT NEWCASTLE UNITED

Lee brings you the latest news as Jose Mourinho is asked a question about the Magpies & it’s not the first time he has said nice things about the Club. There’s also rumours on Sean Longstaff & Manchester United’s Lingard, plus statue updates!
Mourinho is in his twilight management years and firmly yesterday's man. Nothing to discuss here. Move on.
if lingard wasn't good enough for a garbage mufc team then do we really want him on high wages with a nufc team looking to improve, there are better out there with better attitudes
I think sticking with Eddie should be our top priority. Sure, we can afford expensive managers, but Eddie has given us the best half season we've had in decades. We can't stab him in the back like that. He should be given a contract to stay in the driving seat as long as he likes. If anyone has earned that, it's Eddie
I wanted mourinho years ago because of Sir Bobby's friendship . I grew up in portugal watching him side by side with Sir Bobby . This blokes full of shit. Rejected us when we didnt have the billions we should reject him now . Eddie all the way
Big mistake , this man is old school and causes trouble everywhere he goes , stick with Eddie Howe and give him a chance
Don't want him don't like his style of play 1nil need all out attack and hammer teams may not win all the time but what would you pay to see
Eddie Howe all the way first English manager to win the premier league
EDDIE HOWES ⚫ ⚪ ARMY!!!
Anderson can come to Blackburn 😀
Just no, not ever.
Love to see wor Kevin back at the stadium of attacking footy, oh man.
Nope, give Eddie a chance,
Mourinho is still a good manager but the bloke is toxic!!!
In Eddie we trust!!the real special one
Would rather have Liverpool's manager to be honest
No No No
Mourinho is coming.. insider info! Sir Bobby,r.i.p. told him all about the club and fans
No, No, No……………………………………..
Keep eddy howe .done a great job on keeping the toon up .All these so called big managers didnt even give us a look when we were bottom of league. Now we have money they want to come .Give eddy the chance that he deserves .
It seemed to me he has no intention of ever managing Newcastle United.
Special one is now average one! Not good enough for Newcastle United.
If Newcastle get jose 💯they will win 🏆
Do not let mourinho anywhere near newcastle mans not worthy
I would take Eddie Howe over Mourinho any day of the week.
I really don’t think any manager out there could of done a better job than Eddie Howe has. The blokes a star
calm down mate…im fro the keegan era…wiil improve
Why would you want Mourinho? Mourinho is a terrible man manager who only succeeds when a club spends LOTS of money – Remember Gullitt? Sexy football? Eddie is a young progressive manager and there are lots of progressive managers out there – Mourinho is a divisive character whose best years are far behind him.
Jose's football is old fashioned and boring as hell the owners would be mental to swap Eddie for mourinio
Eddie Howe is the king 🤴 LONG LIVE THE KING ..!!! Fuck SL
Don't want bourinho his time has gone
I would love Howe to be a major success at the club but whether or not he is up to it remains to be seen, I know one thing the new owners will not tolerate mediocrity from anyone at the club including Howe.