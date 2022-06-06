MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 2 Arsenal 0 | Premier League Highlights

Our unique angle of Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Arsenal at St. James’ Park!
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.
Beautiful video
That atmosphere and noise must be intimidating for opposing teams! If the crowd can bring that each week at home next season it will make SJP a tough place to come. HWTL 🖤🤍🖤🤍
What do the players carry in their little bag when they come in? 🤔
I love Newcastle United 🇸🇦🥰😍😘🇸🇦
lm.like a kid at xmas carnt wait for new season to start tha will be downs aswell as ups i know but least we have a team that belive owners that care and staff been paid better.thanks amanda
CHILLS. What an amazing display by Wor Flags!
Unbelievable. What a game man
We gave you this game – youre welcome – an Arsenal fan
Newcastles won the league, didn't even know they were in the running, well done!!
MANTAP
GUA SEBAGAI FANS MADRID
SENANG LIAT UPORIA NEW CASTLE
SEMOGA MUSIM DEPAN JUARA NEWCASTLE
St James Park's atmosphere is amazing. I hope to visit there one day. HTL from 🇧🇷 to all Toon army
From infants to grannies, you see a whole community, I liked seeing the young lass wearing that away shirt from the 90s, probably before she was born.
Everton fan here. I’ve seen some salty NUFC fans hoping Everton went down, possibly to make them feel better about the sh!t they’ve been through last few years but I never wanted Newcastle down, I felt for you under Ashley and it’s scenes likes this and scenes like goodison park the other night, is why the premier league needs its big teams in its great cities, to be in the premier league. You don’t see these things at the likes of Burnley or Norwich. They don’t live and breathe football and their club isn’t a lifeblood to their city. NUFC is to Newcastle and Everton is to the city of Liverpool, as is LFC. It’s the fans that make a club. Best of luck for next season. 👍🏻
Gooner here, Nothing but respect for the Newcastle fans.
I just got something in my eye, It’s not tears I swear 😉😂. Bloody beautiful sight after 14 years of utter turgidity. Roll on a decent summer window and then a fresh season to see what we can do with Howe at the heart over a full campaign ❤️
God we are the COCK OF THE NORTH
Amazing 👏
Isn’t it mental to think that this is just the first episode of the Eddie Howe story
Rubbish
This is coming from a fc Barcelona fan we can’t wait to face you guys down the line in the champions league
Keep trusting the process arsenal the club tbh is going lower and lower each season
Просто кайф!!! Сороки лучшие
The togetherness is incredible now. 🖤🤍
6:46 I love that roar
Beutiful! Fantastic! Amazing!
I love how Bruno and Joelinton are trying so hard with our language. English is bloody hard, when it's not your first language. Geordie must be baffling to them.
I've lived in Somerset for 21yrs now, and I still have a strong Geordie accent. I still get people saying, I'm sorry can you repeat that again 😆.
Imagine the champions leage annthem in this place
who is this woman 5.25?
👏👏👏
I love my club
สุดยอดแห่งบรรยากาศ…เหนือคำบรรยาย..#nufcth
Wonderful people and also a beautiful team and the next is even more beautiful 😉⚫⚪♥️