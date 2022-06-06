Newcastle United 0 Liverpool 1 | Premier League Highlights | Mane's Goal The Difference



The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 1-0 home defeat against Liverpool at St. James’ Park.

47 comentarios en "Newcastle United 0 Liverpool 1 | Premier League Highlights | Mane's Goal The Difference

  4. Александр

    Ливерпуль хорош! Клопп топ тренер) надеюсь выиграют снова лч. Ньюкаслу желаю выступить лучше в следующем сезоне в АПЛ.

  7. Danny Tochhong

    There is no reason to be upset..conceding just 1 goal agaist one of the best teams in the world at present is totally fine to me. Well played..we are still running wild..

  15. Hitcelar

    Newcastle should be able to balance Liverpool but often offside, but that's okay, there is still a match in the next match against Manchester city and hopefully coach Eddie can use it as a lesson when you lose against Liverpool, I think get used to longball if the enemy's goal is empty, thank you 🖤🤍

  23. Liam Henderson

    Toon didn’t land a glove + Liverpool didn’t get out of first gear. They’re streets + streets ahead of us

  25. Geordie lad

    Great game lads losing 0-1 to a team who is 2nd place is nothing to put your heads down about pick them back up and go again next week

    Because Liverpool goal shouldn’t of ever counted but it was because Mike dean was on VAR

  28. captain joker sparrow

    Its ok guys
    Just survive this season
    Nxt season we need buy a world cls players for uefa Champions league competition

  29. mr Smith

    If you only watch the highlights you would think nufc where in the game it was a 1 0 battering without the gk LFC could have scored 4 or 5 easily

  35. James Wallis

    So no1 gonna say that was a blatant foul on the Newcastle player just before Liverpool scored!
    Blatant yellow. Took him out.

  39. Azfaris Sirafza

    It’s evident that we need major reinforcements in key positions during the summer if we are ever to close the gap between us and the top 6.
    Our players look gassed instead of Liverpool who just played 48hrs before. Their starting 11 and bench possessed quality all over; and it would have been a larger scoreline if not for Dubravka’s brilliant hands.
    None of our players were stand outs, with Joelinton, Willock and Shelvey struggling to retain midfield possession. We need a Kamara/Bissouma type of defensive midfielder to free up Bruno and pair him with Paquetá, if we’re getting him.
    ASM had another stinker; whining and losing possessions, disrupting our attacking momentum. This might be an unpopular opinion, but he’s a liability and needs to go if we are to play Eddie Howe’s team first mentality; as he continue to struggle to adapt to this style and track back.
    Time to move on to the next match and close the season on a high! Upwards and onwards! ⬛️⬜️🖤🤍

  40. G-Linka

    This match was the measure of how far away we are…
    Hopefully within the next few transfer windows we can gradually catch up?

  41. สมพงค์ ศรีโพนทอง

    ในการยิงประตู?เคยบอก
    แล้วว่ายิงมุงประตู.สามเหลี่ยม
    แล้วไปยิงลูกบอลอย่างนั้น
    มันก็มิได้นะชี่นะจ้ะ(ฉันมิ
    สบายก่อนเฉยๆนะมิอย่าง
    งั้นคงไปช่วย.1ต่อ1ประตู
    แล้วนะจ้ะ

  44. Jay Lo

    This highlight ignored 4 fine stopped of Dubravka, which i can find in Liverpool’s channel……so funny and ridiculous , because newcastle wanna sell Dubravka?

  45. Érick Lopes

    Hey Lads, how long do you think, will take us to be in Liverpool's level? (Considering properly use of investment and management)?.
    HWTL!

  46. Geordie in Asia

    We were decent against one of the best sides in the world. Sad to say, but maybe if we played without Maxi, we stand a better chance.

