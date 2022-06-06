Newcastle United 0 Liverpool 1 | Premier League Highlights | Mane's Goal The Difference

The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 1-0 home defeat against Liverpool at St. James’ Park.
#BlackCatsRule #HoweOut #StaveleyOut #SaudisOut
stupid to have a club … even arab money can't win against liverpool …
Newcastle fans please say hala madrid against man city
Ливерпуль хорош! Клопп топ тренер) надеюсь выиграют снова лч. Ньюкаслу желаю выступить лучше в следующем сезоне в АПЛ.
Newcastle is blind
Racismo no?
There is no reason to be upset..conceding just 1 goal agaist one of the best teams in the world at present is totally fine to me. Well played..we are still running wild..
performed better than manchester united
I mean., with this perfect passion, Newcastle need 3 maybe 4 top players And they can win the league
Vamos newcastle ostiaaaaaaaa, arriba las urracas
Be Patience, Next season Newcastle Will be the Giant in EPL
Arbitragem sempre prejudica o Newcastle em jogos contra os times do "big six".
Livarpool always scores with one of our players on the ground injured 😠
its keita who scored
Newcastle should be able to balance Liverpool but often offside, but that's okay, there is still a match in the next match against Manchester city and hopefully coach Eddie can use it as a lesson when you lose against Liverpool, I think get used to longball if the enemy's goal is empty, thank you 🖤🤍
Tough game for Newcastle. I know they already try their best.
quite controversial goal
Walaupun terkena offside tapi serangannya mantap.
Musim depan semakin keren ini NU diracik oleh Eddie Howe
I'm sorry but that challenge on schar wad clearly a foul
Dubravka made several important saves but not shown here
All Saint Maximin ❤️
Man with the Lighting Bolt 🔥
Good game Newcastle from Arsenal fan:)
Toon didn’t land a glove + Liverpool didn’t get out of first gear. They’re streets + streets ahead of us
Respectable result . Once all are fit it may be a different result
Great game lads losing 0-1 to a team who is 2nd place is nothing to put your heads down about pick them back up and go again next week
Because Liverpool goal shouldn’t of ever counted but it was because Mike dean was on VAR
Yeah sure MANE made the difference 🙄
Not mane naby keita
Its ok guys
Just survive this season
Nxt season we need buy a world cls players for uefa Champions league competition
If you only watch the highlights you would think nufc where in the game it was a 1 0 battering without the gk LFC could have scored 4 or 5 easily
To all of the other top clubs in England : Winter Is Coming
#ToonArmy👑❗💯
Newcastle United..good try n don't give up..
Misleading highlights, seems like NUFC dominated the game. It was quite the opposite!
Cant wait for Chris Wood to be out of the team
Bro confused mane over keita 💀
So no1 gonna say that was a blatant foul on the Newcastle player just before Liverpool scored!
Blatant yellow. Took him out.
Where is Santi Muñez?
clear foul on schar , thats crazy
Good game
It’s evident that we need major reinforcements in key positions during the summer if we are ever to close the gap between us and the top 6.
Our players look gassed instead of Liverpool who just played 48hrs before. Their starting 11 and bench possessed quality all over; and it would have been a larger scoreline if not for Dubravka’s brilliant hands.
None of our players were stand outs, with Joelinton, Willock and Shelvey struggling to retain midfield possession. We need a Kamara/Bissouma type of defensive midfielder to free up Bruno and pair him with Paquetá, if we’re getting him.
ASM had another stinker; whining and losing possessions, disrupting our attacking momentum. This might be an unpopular opinion, but he’s a liability and needs to go if we are to play Eddie Howe’s team first mentality; as he continue to struggle to adapt to this style and track back.
Time to move on to the next match and close the season on a high! Upwards and onwards! ⬛️⬜️🖤🤍
This match was the measure of how far away we are…
Hopefully within the next few transfer windows we can gradually catch up?
ในการยิงประตู?เคยบอก
แล้วว่ายิงมุงประตู.สามเหลี่ยม
แล้วไปยิงลูกบอลอย่างนั้น
มันก็มิได้นะชี่นะจ้ะ(ฉันมิ
สบายก่อนเฉยๆนะมิอย่าง
งั้นคงไปช่วย.1ต่อ1ประตู
แล้วนะจ้ะ
Newcastle have to fire the youtube admin…😁
Next season, Newcastle will be one of the dangerous team in EPL..They can make surprise to the big team
This highlight ignored 4 fine stopped of Dubravka, which i can find in Liverpool’s channel……so funny and ridiculous , because newcastle wanna sell Dubravka?
Hey Lads, how long do you think, will take us to be in Liverpool's level? (Considering properly use of investment and management)?.
HWTL!
We were decent against one of the best sides in the world. Sad to say, but maybe if we played without Maxi, we stand a better chance.
Fans from Indonesia