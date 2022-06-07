Newcastle United – The Giant Awakens

Song: Cartoon – Why We Lose (feat. Coleman Trapp) [NCS Release]
Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds
Free Download/Stream:
Watch:
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Top six gonna be like Houston we have a problem Newcastle are in toon, wor mandys troops are coming for you
'''Joe-lin-ton's come good, don't forget Maxi, we now have Bruno his dad's got a taxi, wor Mandy – you came and you gave without taking, you sent Ashley away whoa Mandy, wore flags and St James-s is shaking, won't see Ashley again wor Mandy'' (repeat).
Well,well,well …..right up at the end ANOTHER club stealing the promotion song WE at Leeds Utd created in 1988 for our promotion push under Howard Wilkinson………glad to hear we created a belter for the football world to use and enjoy……
This club is special, this is my club! 🖤🤍🖤🤍💪🏻
Cringe clubs to support
1.) Liverpool
2.) Newcastle
3.) Arsenal
4.) Leeds
"I am not crying, you are crying"
Love it !!!
Class this… Eddie’s samba mags on the march, and the whole worlds watching! ⚫️⚪️
This is so awesome
Last week or so the new owners executed 105 people,you sad bastards,give your collective heads a wobble,
The history of NUFC is now on the launch pad. Message from astronauts " It's all good we are headed up " Ignition 3,2,1, we have lift off!
hey big spender!!!
Quality video, thanks for making it.
These are my favourite type of videos :)))
Absolutely fantastic we are going back to the football we love and know before Ashley took it away from us, back to the glory days where we belong. Howay the lads and now the lasses, football ⚽️ at its best at SP. NUFC🖤🤍
Eres un ídolo PORNTINDER.Uno siempre en mi corazón,hermosa,amorz,elecciones,culturales.❤️ Son unos de los mejores conciertos.
Glorious