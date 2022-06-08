Fabrizio Romano & Keith Downie say Hugo Ekitike deal to Newcastle is agreed!

Fabrizio Romano and Keith Downie have both reported French starlet Hugo Ekitike is potentially on the verge of a move to Newcastle United, leaving Reims this summer.
Become a YouTube member:
Join our free Facebook group:
Amazon NUFC shop:
Do you need your video edited? We can do it for a small fee, get in touch: info@newcastlefanstv.com
30 day free Amazon Prime:
Amazon Audible:
3 free months unlimited Amazon Music:
Sign up for Amazon Business:
Sign up for Amazon music:
Podcast on Twitter:
Website:
Twitter:
Facebook:
NFTV Extra:
Instagram:
LinkedIn:
#NewcastleFansTV #LeadingTheWay #NUFC
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Us geordies really struggle pronouncing a ton of our own players names😂😂. I think Ive just about managed with this one though. Its Eck-EE-Teek-AY (the EE as in bee, and the AY as in may) hope this helps someone because I struggle myself.
The only Geordie YouTuber that can’t say his name. It’s easy. You’re always saying the Arsenal forwards name instead. It’s Ek-i-te-keeee. Come on now.
You have forgotten the last 5 years!..When you hear "reports say" they are really saying, "just guessing"….Remember all the inside sources who reported the club had been sold, 2019, 2020, 2021…the last 2-3 weeks are starting to stink like that!.. hope I am wrong, obviously.
daily express reporting that now that while everything is agreed he will turn us down again. hope not I think this guy is an exciting prospect
woods got to go, they need to admit hes a mistake and get rid, he will just take up space next season
Do none of you watch what wood does.
Thought luke said we only had 60mil kitty?? Are the rest loan's on choudrary 😆 🤣 😂
If it's true, then it's a real coup for the Toon. It show's the intent of the the new owners and their Champions League ambitions.
If Ekitike does sign I hope we keep Wood because he can add something different when brought on as a sub.
Where getting our pants pulled down here. Should save the money for a proven goal scorer. This lad isn’t the man for the job.
Ekitike – Ekeetikah
Lee, try this… ECK-EH-TEE-KAY
Fingers crossed 🤞. Diarby will be the marquee signing if that materialize 's.. Exciting times HWTL
Get lingard, and maybe even Rashford. Been there and done it in the prem
EKITIKE. Sounds just as good backwards. Our paledrome striker
EKEHTEEKAY CMON LEE ITS SO EASYYYYYYY
Fingers crossed. One for the future. Will be at the top of his game in 2-3 years when we are competing in the UCL
Nice one mate! Try EKI – TI – KE
Wood was brought in before the Leeds game, because we were desperate for a striker. Fair enough he hasn't scored many goals. However, he was the catalyst for our 9 game unbeaten run. He doesn't fit our style of play, but he tried his best and helped us to stay up.
Everyone needs to remember Henry failed at Juve. This lad might need time before he becomes the superstar. He will become a superstar, no doubt in my mind. I just hope it is at Newcastle.
Encouraging news, but will hold my excitement till I see him with a scarf over his head or signing his contract.. the over the line feeling still lingers deep within me.
we will wait and see. until they are at st James park with the black and white shirt on I won't believe it.
Same age Elliot Anderson needs to get chances now
Massive respect but don't give up your day job, standard Brazilian name and your struggling, keep the channel for a hobby yeah?
E – KI – TEE – KAY
Hugo wiki has his team as Newcastle United
Toney or Jesus for me, at least there PL proven
Gone are the days of Charney scrambling for bargain basement deals on deadline day, thankfully. Very impressed so far with how proactive the new owners are thinking long term.