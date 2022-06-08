HIGHLIGHTS | Norwich City 0-3 Newcastle United



Short highlights of our defeat to Newcastle.

► TWITTER:
► FACEBOOK:
► WEBSITE:
► INSTAGRAM:
► TIKTOK:

Copyright © Norwich City Football Club, 2022

Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.

24 comentarios en “HIGHLIGHTS | Norwich City 0-3 Newcastle United

  22. Roy Powell

    Stop playing this new fashion tip tap from the back, it only works if you can do it, and guess what we can't!! Anyway lets have Daniel back to get us out of the Championship… He wasn't that wrong was he?? This wonderful Shaky & Dean Smith had more money at Villa and so it shows…..

Los comentarios están cerrados.