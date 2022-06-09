Hugo Ekitike ● Welcome to Newcastle ⚫️⚪️ Best Goals & Skills



Hugo Ekitike Newcastle United, Hugo Ekitike Newcastle 2022, Hugo Ekitike 2022, Hugo Ekitike 2021/2022, Hugo Ekitike 2021/22 Newcastle

🔴 SVMMcomps (2nd channel):
🔵 Fanpage:
*If you have anything against my uploads, send me an e-mail: sportvideosmm2@gmail.com and I’ll take it down.
► Twitter:
► Business e-mail: sportvideosmm2@gmail.com
► Music: Prod. COURAGE
www.couragebeats.com

This content is both in Transformative and Educational nature.
Video is in compliance with Content Quality section of YPP Policies as the editing adds creative value which makes the content unique.

#HugoEkitike #Newcastle #Ekitike

⚪⚫🔴🔵🟡●
—————————————-­—————————————-­—-
⚠️ «The use of the footage in this video qualifies as fair use under US copyright law because it is (1) non-commercial, (2) transformative in nature, and (3) does not negatively affect the original video.»

I must state that in NO way, shape or form am I intending to infringe rights of the copyright holder. Content used is strictly for research/reviewing purposes and to help educate. All under the Fair Use law.

© SVMM

Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.

23 comentarios en “Hugo Ekitike ● Welcome to Newcastle ⚫️⚪️ Best Goals & Skills

  4. Norman Sidey

    Has the audacity and skills that remind me of Paul Gascoigne, the best player of his generation. He will be a welcome sight on Tyneside should he sign for Newcastle.

  5. Anthony Watson

    the 1 player I REALLY wanted.
    for NUFC to really grow as a club we need to take risks like this that has the potential to really grow the team, it might not work out, but he might become WORLD class,this for me shows REAL intent to grow the club long term, can't wait

  7. Lewis Parker

    I’m a Geordie but I don’t even think he looks that good. Only going off his highlights but he looks average. Don’t get the hype

  8. Sven Manzoni

    Premier league defenceman are so much stronger then this guy. He looks like an ant. They will eat him alive. Pray for this young boy as he tries to dribble against premiership defenders

  10. Geordie in Asia

    His finishing needs improvement, reminds me of Bellamy. His positional sense looks spot on, getting himself in those positions and his conversion will improve with practice. Doesn't make it easy for defenders, with Howes guidance, he could turn into some player.
    Now, let's get Botman, Paqueta, Diaby too.

  15. Micetro

    The signing isn't complete yet, I'll believe it when I see it but don't be fooled into thinking that he's going to be our top scorer, he's a raw kid with some skill but in the Prem it will be much more difficult for him. If we can sign him and get him through the first season he will be older and wiser to the way of the league.

  21. Ripoutyourintestines 2.0

    NUFC are on our way up lads. Don’t question it, don’t fight it. It’s gonna be useless fighting it.

Los comentarios están cerrados.