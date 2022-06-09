Hugo Ekitike ● Welcome to Newcastle ⚫️⚪️ Best Goals & Skills

Hugo Ekitike Newcastle United, Hugo Ekitike Newcastle 2022, Hugo Ekitike 2022, Hugo Ekitike 2021/2022, Hugo Ekitike 2021/22 Newcastle
🔴 SVMMcomps (2nd channel):
🔵 Fanpage:
*If you have anything against my uploads, send me an e-mail: sportvideosmm2@gmail.com and I’ll take it down.
► Twitter:
► Business e-mail: sportvideosmm2@gmail.com
► Music: Prod. COURAGE
www.couragebeats.com
This content is both in Transformative and Educational nature.
Video is in compliance with Content Quality section of YPP Policies as the editing adds creative value which makes the content unique.
#HugoEkitike #Newcastle #Ekitike
⚪⚫🔴🔵🟡●
—————————————-—————————————-—-
⚠️ «The use of the footage in this video qualifies as fair use under US copyright law because it is (1) non-commercial, (2) transformative in nature, and (3) does not negatively affect the original video.»
I must state that in NO way, shape or form am I intending to infringe rights of the copyright holder. Content used is strictly for research/reviewing purposes and to help educate. All under the Fair Use law.
© SVMM
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
Let’s go Newcastle 🖤🤍
Great vision, poor power in shooting.
Welcome To PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN
Has the audacity and skills that remind me of Paul Gascoigne, the best player of his generation. He will be a welcome sight on Tyneside should he sign for Newcastle.
the 1 player I REALLY wanted.
for NUFC to really grow as a club we need to take risks like this that has the potential to really grow the team, it might not work out, but he might become WORLD class,this for me shows REAL intent to grow the club long term, can't wait
Welcome to Black and White United!
I’m a Geordie but I don’t even think he looks that good. Only going off his highlights but he looks average. Don’t get the hype
Premier league defenceman are so much stronger then this guy. He looks like an ant. They will eat him alive. Pray for this young boy as he tries to dribble against premiership defenders
Cos they know they ain getting Darwin nunes. Glad they ain wasting any time with that transfer
His finishing needs improvement, reminds me of Bellamy. His positional sense looks spot on, getting himself in those positions and his conversion will improve with practice. Doesn't make it easy for defenders, with Howes guidance, he could turn into some player.
Now, let's get Botman, Paqueta, Diaby too.
Not confirmed yet, but heres hoping he arrives at the toon, hwtl
In D- box, his foot skills and composure. He will be Newcastle next season charisma to watch.
I'm glad we signed this young talented player Ekitike
French league looks very slow in them clips..
The signing isn't complete yet, I'll believe it when I see it but don't be fooled into thinking that he's going to be our top scorer, he's a raw kid with some skill but in the Prem it will be much more difficult for him. If we can sign him and get him through the first season he will be older and wiser to the way of the league.
what a signing for Newcastle
I hope this kid is world class for Newcastle
He needs feeding! His to skinny for the Premier league!!
Not fast
Welcome to the Toon Hugo, you'll love here.
NUFC are on our way up lads. Don’t question it, don’t fight it. It’s gonna be useless fighting it.
He is going to become more of chamakh Dan Henry so don't get it twisted
We haven’t signed the lad yet man, should do but stay composed like