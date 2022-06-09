Hugo Ekitike ● Welcome to Newcastle ⚫️⚪️ Best Goals & Skills





Hugo Ekitike Newcastle United, Hugo Ekitike Newcastle 2022, Hugo Ekitike 2022, Hugo Ekitike 2021/2022, Hugo Ekitike 2021/22 Newcastle

🔴 SVMMcomps (2nd channel):

🔵 Fanpage:

*If you have anything against my uploads, send me an e-mail: sportvideosmm2@gmail.com and I’ll take it down.

► Twitter:

► Business e-mail: sportvideosmm2@gmail.com

► Music: Prod. COURAGE

www.couragebeats.com

This content is both in Transformative and Educational nature.

Video is in compliance with Content Quality section of YPP Policies as the editing adds creative value which makes the content unique.

#HugoEkitike #Newcastle #Ekitike

⚪⚫🔴🔵🟡●

—————————————-­—————————————-­—-

⚠️ «The use of the footage in this video qualifies as fair use under US copyright law because it is (1) non-commercial, (2) transformative in nature, and (3) does not negatively affect the original video.»

I must state that in NO way, shape or form am I intending to infringe rights of the copyright holder. Content used is strictly for research/reviewing purposes and to help educate. All under the Fair Use law.

© SVMM



Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.