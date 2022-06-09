16 comentarios en “Newcastle United vs Leicester City Preview Newcastle safe for this season, what next

  5. Nettle Warrior

    I think they'll also utilise the free agent market to reduce initial outlay, whilst still bringing quality.

  6. BIGDOGZ

    Keep women out of men's spaces. Men respect women's football and stay out of it ! This lady has no idea how to do basic math.

  7. Harewood J. D.

    Diego Carlos, Sven Botman, SELL ASM, bring in Hossem Aouar and Nabil Fekir (France) + maybe a top young striker like Darwin Nunez?? Good to go Howay the toon

  8. David McDonough

    I’d be happy with Targett, one centre back, one midfield and one forward. Four players. It would be enough to push us into the top 10 and not breach FFP

  9. Riley McAlpine

    the one player i want to see is paqueta because him and bruno will be a really good partnership toon toon

  12. BLAZE

    big names coming this summer to the toon…the spend on more defence and some more mid field…they wont go nutz..just tweaks..lets go howay lads howay

  13. V 4 Vendetta

    Newcastles shirt sponsorship ends this summer so it depends on who they are sponsored by. Fun88 was well below market rate so there is a lot of scope there to raise the income so they could spend more than people think. I would be happy with 3 or 4 signings that are better than what we currently have I dont care how much they cost.

  16. Toonarmy

    Newcastle will spend. they have had 4 seasons of MAKING money not being in debt so they will be able to spend basically what they like within reason.

