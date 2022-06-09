Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe
You are mental if you think these owners won't spend £150 million plus this summer mental..!!!
For 2022 nufc are 3rd.
They'll spend big. Their ambition is second to none
Much noise around Benzema and Mbappe, world best player is Bruno Guimaraes
I think they'll also utilise the free agent market to reduce initial outlay, whilst still bringing quality.
Keep women out of men's spaces. Men respect women's football and stay out of it ! This lady has no idea how to do basic math.
Diego Carlos, Sven Botman, SELL ASM, bring in Hossem Aouar and Nabil Fekir (France) + maybe a top young striker like Darwin Nunez?? Good to go Howay the toon
I’d be happy with Targett, one centre back, one midfield and one forward. Four players. It would be enough to push us into the top 10 and not breach FFP
the one player i want to see is paqueta because him and bruno will be a really good partnership toon toon
Obviously this women dosent watch football when we are 10 away from the relegation zone not 7
I dont think they will spend very big which is the right way to go
big names coming this summer to the toon…the spend on more defence and some more mid field…they wont go nutz..just tweaks..lets go howay lads howay
Newcastles shirt sponsorship ends this summer so it depends on who they are sponsored by. Fun88 was well below market rate so there is a lot of scope there to raise the income so they could spend more than people think. I would be happy with 3 or 4 signings that are better than what we currently have I dont care how much they cost.
New car sel are safe
what do ee naa baldy
Newcastle will spend. they have had 4 seasons of MAKING money not being in debt so they will be able to spend basically what they like within reason.