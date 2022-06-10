NUFC Transfer Show – Lucas Paqueta to link up with Bruno?



Emil and Adam return with more NUFC links from the last week. Lucas Paqueta is a potential target with a personal friendship with Bruno Guimaraes.

Elsewhere we are pursuing young prospect Sven Botman and the exciting Moussa Diaby.

  4. Ya Boi

    Tbf Diaby is the best player Newcastle have been linked with since the takeover. Basically saint maximin with better decision making and better end product, plus he’s younger

  5. Jeff Baker

    I hope Dan is good at talking people into signing on to this project. He's got to be good salesmen as well as finding the targets.

  6. Chesrae

    Newcastle fans are the most welcoming fans and we know how to serenade players and managers so I do believe we'll beat AC to Botman's signing although it's going to be close. If we are actually after Paqueta, I'm a lot more confident we'll get him in. I don't see him going elsewhere although he may decide to stay at his club. Diaby would actually be my "must buy" player this coming window. He's so dangerous and despite his size, he has physical strength which we're lacking up front with Miggy and ASM

  13. Marc Moat

    Dan the man is going to do what he did at Brighton look after youth teams ladies team and looking for class young players him and Eddie will make this work 👍👍👍

  14. Marc Moat

    I think if we can get paqueta eketeke and Henderson as the first 3 class players any thing else would be a bonus

  19. Jack Griffith

    Really don’t think there’s anything in the paqueta links – midfield is our most stacked position and was arguably the best performing unit of the team under howe

