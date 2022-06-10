NUFC Transfer Show – Lucas Paqueta to link up with Bruno?

Emil and Adam return with more NUFC links from the last week. Lucas Paqueta is a potential target with a personal friendship with Bruno Guimaraes.
Elsewhere we are pursuing young prospect Sven Botman and the exciting Moussa Diaby.
Check out our Patreon for more exclusive audio content every single week.
You can follow True Faith on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter:
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
Let us know who you want us to cover next week! 👇
50-60 Million € Lucas Paqueta to he friend gumu and Done
Loved it lads! Smashy & nicey do transfers "Great mate" 🤣👍
Tbf Diaby is the best player Newcastle have been linked with since the takeover. Basically saint maximin with better decision making and better end product, plus he’s younger
I hope Dan is good at talking people into signing on to this project. He's got to be good salesmen as well as finding the targets.
Newcastle fans are the most welcoming fans and we know how to serenade players and managers so I do believe we'll beat AC to Botman's signing although it's going to be close. If we are actually after Paqueta, I'm a lot more confident we'll get him in. I don't see him going elsewhere although he may decide to stay at his club. Diaby would actually be my "must buy" player this coming window. He's so dangerous and despite his size, he has physical strength which we're lacking up front with Miggy and ASM
Netherlandish🤣
Michelle amiron It's not a Winger He's a centre attacking midfielder So he's going nowhere He is staying
Yep Anarchy in the EPL.. ASM and Diarby .. I will roll with that all day long..
I'll be very surprised if he doesn't sign this window
Diarby is just ASM but with loads more goals
Even Diarby & Botman that would really be fantastic and nobody way complain
Dan the man is going to do what he did at Brighton look after youth teams ladies team and looking for class young players him and Eddie will make this work 👍👍👍
I think if we can get paqueta eketeke and Henderson as the first 3 class players any thing else would be a bonus
Loved the thought of Botman getting out the Tipp-Ex 😂👏🏻
Hearing rumors 'Harrods of Gateshead' could be our new shirt sponsors …. or Sports Direct?
Figure with all these 6feet 6 + players, if we fail at the football, we can always switch to basketball
pint of broono and a paqueta crisps.
Really don’t think there’s anything in the paqueta links – midfield is our most stacked position and was arguably the best performing unit of the team under howe
hope Dan Ashworth can bring in paqueta,diaby,targett,botman & eketike
It's a shame the longer version is only available on patron