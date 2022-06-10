SVEN BOTMAN UPDATE – NEWCASTLE UNITED NEWS !!!



SVEN BOTMAN UPDATE – NEWCASTLE UNITED NEWS !!!
#NUFC #FANTV #NUFCTRANSFERS #NEWCASTLE
SUBSCRIBE NOW 👉goo.gl/bfwUCV

social media accounts 👇🏻
Facebook –
Instagram –
Twitter –

comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.

7 comentarios en “SVEN BOTMAN UPDATE – NEWCASTLE UNITED NEWS !!!

  1. stumble leiner

    You say Galway almost like Gallowgate haha, it's just simply "Gaul – way". But not knocking ya, great content keep it up.

  3. aidan robb

    Would Jules kounde even be possible? He is phenomenal.
    (Side note) heard at least 75 'err' or 'erm' in a vid less than 10 mins long. Maybe practicing or getting a script would be better. (No hate, just friendly advice.) Thanks for posting.

Los comentarios están cerrados.