Newcastle United 5 Manchester United 0 | 1996 | Full 90 Minutes

Watch back the full 90 minutes of Newcastle United’s classic fixture against Manchester United from October 1996.
Join in the conversation with other supporters and relive this magnificent game.
Enjoy!
Those days and nights are coming back #wormandy
Ronny Johnsen in the midfield, wwwwhhhaaaaa???? Where was Scholes?
Whey-Aye-Yee -Five-O
Newcastle never championship
Watching this game now, I can surely say with the new owners of Newcastle, their best years are yet to come 🔥
Keane out injured. There's no way Man U would have lost this 5-0 with Keane playing.
Tyler sounding gutted in his commentary again after United lose! Why do they love MU?!
Time stamps Cantona stamps
1.17.30 on Shearer
1.23.53 on Beardsley
+ Kicking Albert
1.37.33 would have been one of THE great goals
Those were the days then great manager and great team..
those days are coming back big time..
No Keane and no Scholes or Giggs! Three most important players
I'm a Man Utd Fan i was watching this Live on Sky Sports and my Grandad couldn't Believe it Either 😈
สุดยอดเลยทีมที่ผมรักผมได้ติดตามนิวคาสเซิ่ลมาตั้งแต่เด็กและผมยังติดตามมาจนถึงปัจุบันเป็นทีมที่ผมรักที่สุดเลยและผมอยากให้ทีมนิวคาสเซิ่ลกลับมายิ่งใหญ่อีกครั้ง🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭
This was a brilliant Newcastle team shame we didn't win the league. Good times ahead i hope. From a real Toon fan, from when i was a kid, through good and bad have always followed this team. Portuguese but fell in love with this team in the early 90s when i came to England. ❤⚽️
A hell of a Game . Utd supporter
Ferdinand and Shearer would be an absolute fucking nightmare to play against. You really don't see it much in the modern era, two powerhouse centre forwards battering you all day long.
Should have been 12-0
I could watch this forever!!
Listening to this again and you just realise how much of a shit commentator Andy Gray was and biased.
Football back then – ball in the air so much – kick and rush
The entertainers and Andy "take a bow son" Gray commentary is why the premier league is where it is today.
Philip Albert was his name, I think.