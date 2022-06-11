Newcastle United 5 Manchester United 0 | 1996 | Full 90 Minutes



Watch back the full 90 minutes of Newcastle United’s classic fixture against Manchester United from October 1996.

Join in the conversation with other supporters and relive this magnificent game.

Enjoy!

21 comentarios en “Newcastle United 5 Manchester United 0 | 1996 | Full 90 Minutes

  5. TM Malejoane

    Watching this game now, I can surely say with the new owners of Newcastle, their best years are yet to come 🔥

  8. Jonny A

    Time stamps Cantona stamps
    1.17.30 on Shearer
    1.23.53 on Beardsley
    + Kicking Albert

    1.37.33 would have been one of THE great goals

  12. ปี สกีเลยอะ

    สุดยอดเลยทีมที่ผมรักผมได้ติดตามนิวคาสเซิ่ลมาตั้งแต่เด็กและผมยังติดตามมาจนถึงปัจุบันเป็นทีมที่ผมรักที่สุดเลยและผมอยากให้ทีมนิวคาสเซิ่ลกลับมายิ่งใหญ่อีกครั้ง🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭

  13. BM 55

    This was a brilliant Newcastle team shame we didn't win the league. Good times ahead i hope. From a real Toon fan, from when i was a kid, through good and bad have always followed this team. Portuguese but fell in love with this team in the early 90s when i came to England. ❤⚽️

  15. Igg

    Ferdinand and Shearer would be an absolute fucking nightmare to play against. You really don't see it much in the modern era, two powerhouse centre forwards battering you all day long.

