Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
Dysfunctional, Disorganised and Demoralised team, they were that good 👍, spot on with your analysis this all about laying the foundations for the future, embedding a culture of excellence, professionalism and character into the DNA of the club. As for the previous custodian, he picked up a poison chalice, but he did with his eyes wide open.. Some of the abuse was not acceptable at times he was his own worst enemy, there are no comparisons between the SB and EH. I liken it to diall up internet and having 5G. The game has moved on he has not, he at best is a championship manager, whilst his successor is obviously a deep thinker, a studious man, methodical who is continuously looking to improve not only himself, his coaching staff, the team his biggest asset is he always seems to remain calm and level headed no matter what the result. No doubt behing the dressing room doors he has another side when it's required. I agree 4 to 6 coming in with lots going out, question marks over Miggy and ASM for me. The biggest challenge managing expectations. Another thoughtful, considered and well reasoned presentation 👏. Nice work
Hello Eddie I think everything you're saying about the great plans of the magpies in the summer signings are on point and clear, but me as a Newcastle United fan I believe we should try by all means sign targett and renan lodi for good competition in left back position,another thing the magpies need to sign paqueta is very important cause he's going to have great chemistry with guimaraes and that's good for the club, remember that arsenal wants him too Eddie lets snatch him from Lyon now that is not that expensive player!Henderson from man.united on loan is great news👍sven botman would be ideal in cntre back with burn,and definitely we need 2 strikers ekitike and one more because chris wood hasn't showed quality in front of Goal and callum wilson gets injured easily and often so my 2 choices are as follows and in the premier league:sterling from man city or better mason mount from chelsea🔵 being this one the best option for the black and white⚫⚪ what are you thoughts on this Eddie? comment below and howay the lads👍
I appreciate the idea of wanting to get a proven premier league striker. However apart from Ivan Toney none would be available at the moment. Look at the top 20 goal scorers. No guarantee he'd want to come either.
Newcastle arrangement with Villa was to buy Targett before he returned back to Villa. I think Targett wants to sign, but his family prefer living down south. Also Howe is looking for a attacking left sided full back, so a Trippier player on the left. So Lodi would be the attacking full back Howe would like to bring in.
They will spend more than that. Already agreed close to 40 mil for etitike and pushing hard for botman near 50 million . These don’t play games they won’t buy superstars on mega wages and unsettle the squad but they will spend. And fair play is not as strict on us as implied
If Newcastle makes 4-5 quality signings that improve the first team, I believe they could try to secure Europa Conference League.
I'm usually a pessimist, and while I wouldn't be disappointed with a top 8 finish, I see no reason why we shouldn't aim as high as we can, I don't see a top 4 finish being out of the question in all honesty, with the setup we have now, bolstered by a few shrewd signings, the form we had suggests 60 points could be a realistic minimum. Time will tell, but I feel like this could be a repeat of the 92/93 season (Keegans 3rd place, first season in the premier league for the toon)
Check your email Eddie
Signing half a dozen players and getting all of them to gel in a short period is unrealistic. 3 players in the summer window and another 1 or 2 in the winter will be sufficient for the coming season.
Even with a bad start to next season i wouldn't want Eddie to leave. Realistically tho we should be finishing top 10 no problem next season, with a goal of top 7-6 but can we do that? In theory yes. On paper yes. Looking at how we ended this season, the turn around and some of the later performances shows we can challenge for 7-6 and maybe the 23/24/25 seasons we can challenge for top 5 consistently. Maybe i'm dreaming tho.
Great vid Eddie
If Steve Bruce can take the squad that Eddie Howe inherited to two quarter finals in the FA cup and League cup I'm hoping Eddie Howe will be able match that in the cups whilst also aiming for at least the Europa Conference League along with West Ham, Wolves and Leicester etc.
A proper goal scorer who can score around 15 to 20 goals a season needs to be one of our main priorities this summer because it's okay saying we need a striker but we currently have Dwight Gayle (not for long though lol) and Chris Wood but they aren't proper goal scoring strikers.
I do not believe NUFC have fought to get Dan Ashworth, just to spend 50 million, I personally believe a lot more money is going to be spent than the 50-60 million speculated recently. The Saudis are not going to wait years for some success, they are going to put money in which will surpass Man City et al. As has been said by them they are going to do what it takes to ensure success. My guess is at least 5 big money signings are incoming,
Dan Ashworth is NOW IN
Hopefully in a word….. Amazing!
Slow and steady wins the race.
We have our hope back, now we just need to back Eddie and have the cathedral on the hill absolutley bouncing for every home game.
After 14 years of utter tosh I'm finally releshing the new season #HWTL
if we aim for 60 points should be a europa league position
So excited to see where the team goes next year. The turnaround since the new ownership took over is astonishing. We need to get rid or Wood – he was not a good buy in my eyes. We definitely need to sign Targett – that kid is an integral member of the club.
Bruce is a prostitute to the game!
Thanks …
That an Alan partridge quote in the title lol “I loved that piece you did in the daily mail”
We now have a plan and the team to implement it, even KK was a now type and didn't see the bonus of the academy and reserve teams unfortunately. Our owners are golden and have the future firmly in sight, the new sponsors, whoever they turn out to be, plus other forms of income will add to our golden years. Eddie and his team are stars, no to England job if offered for me. In the 2 Eddies we trust. If Ashworth can get our academy sorted wow, look at Chelseas riches in that department, hope we can grab some of their youth in the future.
Thanks again, Eddie
Hi Eddy, another top report there.
Nicely summarised & balanced point of view. A summer of earmarked recruitment will result in the foundation you speak of 👍
More good, sensible and thoughtful analysis. I totally agree that next season will be some sort of consolidation because Dan Ashworth will need time to build the DNA – it won't happen overnight. I think too that the fact that Eddie Howe was on the shortlist for Manager of the Season speaks volumes.
Eddy I always look forward to WATCH your videos, you are great.Hope next season will be better.
Good review eddie fair comments
Great vid, and a sensible one. I think Eddie is starting to build a new(ish) spine. Bruno was the first part of that, so for me Henderson and Botman make sense (Botman could be here for 10 yrs), after that, a winger, a lb and another striker would be ideal to push for Europe.
You made some good points, but…. some i disagree with, something 1 well known scout once said that's always stuck with me, is….. look at the signings the season before and that'll determine the direction the club is aiming at, so we signed bruno, u think bruno is going to happy with consolidating our squad? nope. he's been told we going for europe and money will be spent, same as callum wilson, he recently said he's happy to sit on the bench, as long as he don't lose his number 9 shirt, which means he's been told a better striker is coming in. i'm 99% convinced we will spend over 100mil this summer, Paqueta will be 45mil, ekitike or diaby will be signed for the right wing the later costing 50 odd mil, then we will get a dean henderson for 35/40mil, also a centre back and left back. so your looking at big money this summer. if it was any other way, trippier and bruno wouldn't of agreed to sign for us, they both want to play in europe.
Dan Ashworth must have a huge beautifull garden. It's taken him months.
Should send Titmarsh round to give us a tour.
I really hope Eddie has a great run. I really like the man and I was sceptical at his appointment. But could anybody have done what he's been able to achieve? I hanvnt seen the Toon play like they are (especially the Arsenal game) since the entertainers. They all thought we'd go down and statistically they were right. No team had ever done it.
We need the right players not necessarily the huge ego types that come with huge fees.
Can't wait to see the academy develop and more homegrown players who would die for the chance to wear the shirt something you rarely get with big money signings.
The futures si bright they should put sunglasses on all the home seats at
SJP.
Surely there's a deal to be done with Burnley for a Cornet + cash and Wood going the other way?
I believe that Eddie w2 try and develop the left back we got from Norwich. Lewis he was showing a bit of promise but got injured, which leaves more money for two goal scoring forwards, a top class right winger. a centre half, goalkeeper and a classy midfielder
I like South Americans, also young Anderson might get a chance
5substuites next season so quality is needed
In Eddie we trust
Well said Bonny Lad !!! 100% agree 👍
I think we need to be cautious and put another RB on our list. Especially with Tripper being selected for England,which my case was stupidity! As he’s just comeback from a bad injury.
Good one here, I always liked Newcastle, but couldn't take that POS Ashley.. 120 million I say is the total spend.
You'd have to be very lucky to throw money at a club & end up with a champion team.
The professional approach is to grow the team & team culture. Look to buy the quality people/players who will work hard & will commit to the club & the clubs plans. Certainly work the squad hard, but ensure an enjoyable environment for the players to gel together.
Eddie Howe is a players coach. Thats why he's improved them, thats why he should stay long term.
Great vid. keep them coming. 😉
We have 2 good cm the rest are not good enough we need a cm lw two cb lb gk st at least
Can't wait to see NEWcastle spend huge amounts of money on lower league players and players coming to the end of their careers.
You can have all the money in the world but you'll always be a small club.
Loving your videos mate. Im a life long nufc fan and beleive it ir not i havent been over too the City yet. But going too hopefully get over next year with my son. Really love the content both the history of the town and the team. Fab
Me thinks the toon will pick up the odd bargain buy of players out of contract. That way it should be a deal done quickly no haggling with other clubs and there greedy owners. I would also put in my tuppence worth that if a player has to THINK about coming to the toon we dont want him, they should want to crawl on glass to play infront of us.
Great stuff. Looking forward to your videos next season. Keep it going Eddie!
Apparently Dan Ashworth is a done deal ✅️ around 3-4 million in compensation
If you think the Saudis come here to build slow and finish 8th yous don't understand what Saudi ownership means.
"I'm not one to create videos which are scavenging off the scraps of media click bait speculation" – music to my ears.
How is the possible newcastle united keep talking budget 60 million to spend and try to catch up m.city and Liverpool?? Either real Madrid. Therefore needs to spending more money. Also some talent players they come ones in lifetime. S.botman,paqueta, darwin numez,m.diaby, and lodi,,250 million cash on table and ones you make good team then no need to spend every season like that afterwards. Just 1-2 player every transfer window wil be ok.consortium of 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia if they want to (richest owners)compete with big teams in Europe there is no alternative then to spend money. Alternatively we keep listening projects programme's bla bla bla
Love to hear when your videos come out,absolutely love the channel❤🤍🖤
Spot on,a good common sense approach.They must keep Eddie!