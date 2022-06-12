10 Transfers That Make PERFECT Sense!

► SPONSOR THIS VIDEO: footballdailyuk@gmail.com
On today’s video we’re counting down 10 transfers we’d like to see happen this summer! With Newcastle targeting Lucas Paqueta, the Brazilian attacker could be just what they need to challenge higher up the Premier League table next term. Man United, meanwhile, could do a lot worse than going for Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi.
We also go to Real Madrid – having been spurned by Kylian Mbappé, the Champions League finalists should target Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry, while PSG could bolster their attack with teenage sensation Hugo Ekitike. Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal also makes a lot of sense, as does Josko Gvardiol to Chelsea. But who else made our list? Watch on to find out!
Used to watch Paqueta at Flamengo and he is top class
Our own fans saying no to Gvardiol is embarrassing. He has all the physical characteristics to seamlessly replace Rudiger. He’s already class and realistically the sky is the limit. Chelsea need to bring him in.
this transfer market are on fire everyteam are reforcing their lines believe me the next seassons will be hardest and amazibg
Can't really knock any of your picks
Lewe to Barcelona?
1 of this max will happen
The pronunciation of some of the players named on this was absolutely horrendous, how can you talk about players when you can’t even name them properly
Lucas Plaqueta is too classy to play for Newcastle!
Real Madrid have said that they're not interested in signing Gnabry
nkethia and jesus play the same way. we need an in the box type of striker
Please do the same video but managerial appointments that make perfect sense
Psg dont need him they have icardi
Paqueta doesn't make perfect sense until like next year because Newcastle already have solid midfield players and should strenghten their defence and front 3 since they don't really have any defensive squad depth and Wilson is always injured up front
I'm a Newcastle fan and a fully Brazilian midfield is something I would do on Football Manager. The fact it could happen now is mind blowing.
Jesus to Madrid makes for more sense since he can play both RW and ST plus he’s Brazilian so the link up with Vini and Rodrygo will be excellent
I think dybala is fed up with Italian football alone he is at the age were he should be in his prime I would recommend a more challenging league like prem or la liga
Nabil fekir joint Newcastle United. ..#soon
Foolish analysis of Saint Maximin. He dribbles dude, ever heard of that? If you can dribble well, you need to pass less.
Christopher Nkunku to Liverpool.
Why would Jesus go to Arsenal? 😂 they are not a champions league club anymore 😂
Kostic is the perfect Conte player. I hope he goes to Spurs or Inter to really prove that he is an amazing player. Another Serbian called Milinkovic-Savic should also make a big move this summer. He has been playing excellent for Lazio for 6 years now and really needs to go to a big club to become world class. Would like to see him at AC Milan, Real, Bayern or Liverpool.
Gnabry to Liverpool makes more sense. Both him and Mane have one year left, stylistically they're very similar and both Bayern and Liverpool too. Add to that, Bayern is looking at Mane, so a direct swop makes most sense here
Gnabry more likely to join arsenal atm
Spurs got perisic, and kostic seems close to Juve.
Dybala can’t play europa I’m sorry
I thought paqueta was a striker
Kounde to Chelsea
Raphinha to Real
Skrinar to Spurs and
Isak to Milan
Gnbary is more likely to got to answer just look at his posts
Nketiah is not really a 'first team' choice! Squad man only–misses too many chances!
Declan Rice to Manchester United
Leroy Sane back at Man City!
Paqueta too good for newcastle
your Spurs info is always weak.
Would make for some good comedy if Arsenal sign Jesus from Man City, then we can say " not even Jesus could perform a miracle for the gunners."