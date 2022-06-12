10 Transfers That Make PERFECT Sense!



On today’s video we’re counting down 10 transfers we’d like to see happen this summer! With Newcastle targeting Lucas Paqueta, the Brazilian attacker could be just what they need to challenge higher up the Premier League table next term. Man United, meanwhile, could do a lot worse than going for Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi.

We also go to Real Madrid – having been spurned by Kylian Mbappé, the Champions League finalists should target Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry, while PSG could bolster their attack with teenage sensation Hugo Ekitike. Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal also makes a lot of sense, as does Josko Gvardiol to Chelsea. But who else made our list? Watch on to find out!

  2. Some Guy

    Our own fans saying no to Gvardiol is embarrassing. He has all the physical characteristics to seamlessly replace Rudiger. He’s already class and realistically the sky is the limit. Chelsea need to bring him in.

  3. Saul Ignacio Alcala

    this transfer market are on fire everyteam are reforcing their lines believe me the next seassons will be hardest and amazibg

  7. Calum Harper

    The pronunciation of some of the players named on this was absolutely horrendous, how can you talk about players when you can’t even name them properly

  13. Flygono

    Paqueta doesn't make perfect sense until like next year because Newcastle already have solid midfield players and should strenghten their defence and front 3 since they don't really have any defensive squad depth and Wilson is always injured up front

  14. Chris Brown

    I'm a Newcastle fan and a fully Brazilian midfield is something I would do on Football Manager. The fact it could happen now is mind blowing.

  15. CJVP

    Jesus to Madrid makes for more sense since he can play both RW and ST plus he’s Brazilian so the link up with Vini and Rodrygo will be excellent

  16. Aidan Ellard

    I think dybala is fed up with Italian football alone he is at the age were he should be in his prime I would recommend a more challenging league like prem or la liga

  18. Gary Baffour

    Foolish analysis of Saint Maximin. He dribbles dude, ever heard of that? If you can dribble well, you need to pass less.

  21. BK Arnhem

    Kostic is the perfect Conte player. I hope he goes to Spurs or Inter to really prove that he is an amazing player. Another Serbian called Milinkovic-Savic should also make a big move this summer. He has been playing excellent for Lazio for 6 years now and really needs to go to a big club to become world class. Would like to see him at AC Milan, Real, Bayern or Liverpool.

  22. t3n9

    Gnabry to Liverpool makes more sense. Both him and Mane have one year left, stylistically they're very similar and both Bayern and Liverpool too. Add to that, Bayern is looking at Mane, so a direct swop makes most sense here

  27. Aluani Netshituni

    Believe in JESUS today, confess and repent of your sins. No one goes to heaven for doing good but by believing in JESUS who died for our sins. For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.(John 3:16)🥳❤️😋

  35. Devils Isle Gaming

    Would make for some good comedy if Arsenal sign Jesus from Man City, then we can say " not even Jesus could perform a miracle for the gunners."

