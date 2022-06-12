10 Transfers That Make PERFECT Sense!





► SPONSOR THIS VIDEO: footballdailyuk@gmail.com

On today’s video we’re counting down 10 transfers we’d like to see happen this summer! With Newcastle targeting Lucas Paqueta, the Brazilian attacker could be just what they need to challenge higher up the Premier League table next term. Man United, meanwhile, could do a lot worse than going for Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi.

We also go to Real Madrid – having been spurned by Kylian Mbappé, the Champions League finalists should target Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry, while PSG could bolster their attack with teenage sensation Hugo Ekitike. Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal also makes a lot of sense, as does Josko Gvardiol to Chelsea. But who else made our list? Watch on to find out!

► SUBSCRIBE to FOOTBALL DAILY:

► SUBSCRIBE to EURO FOOTBALL DAILY:

► SUBSCRIBE to FOOTBALL DAILY PODCASTS:

► JOIN THE FAN RUN FD FAMILY DISCORD:

► SIGN UP FOR A FREE SMARTERSCOUT MEMBERSHIP HERE:

This is Football Daily – the home of Premier League fan analysis on YouTube. On this channel you’ll find Sunday Vibes, Top 10s, Explained, Transfer Talk, Unfiltered, Winners&Losers and much more. If you love football as much as us then don’t forget to subscribe!



Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.