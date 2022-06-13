Leeds United 0 Newcastle United 1 | Premier League Highlights

Match action from Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road.
Newcastle Utd 3 Everton 1.
Word of advice to Chris Wood .. give the goal a quick glance before you attempt to score. Back to basics mate. I would also say he needs to toughen himself up in more ways than one. Bring in Alan Shearer as Strikers coach. Early days still. Eddie, what say you?
I am a fan of both Newcastle and Sunderland, mostly Sunderland. I like the Northeast, good region, good people. Wonder why many people are obsessed with local rivalry. Just human nature I guess. In any case I wish NUFC all the best in years to come. Probably great times ahead with the new owners.
Saint-Maximin is a Newcastle treasure, you guys should keep him no matter what, his bursts forward and weird style of cutting in are what usually starts the few good chances Newcastle do get, and he does this basically every match-week, and even when his teammates just look like they don't really know what to do… Newcastle's left wing is the only position in that team that doesn't have much of a problem and that's because of him, you guys should fix the rest
Shelvey has lost his running legs but he is a great marksman from range.
Newcastle are going down so poor only 2 wins all season have you seen who they've got in next games ha ha be brilliant when we all see them go down even if they stayed up they all think they are going to be winning stuff lol that won't happen mark my words be a another 100 years before they win league hilarious
Bielsa is a fucking fraud…
I loved the way after we scored.. We wasted so much time… Between throw ins and kick outs from the keeper 👌
@Newcastle United channel, it won't hurt to also include some of the saves Martin Dubravka made would it?
You're still going down and hopefully join Sunderland in League One.
A club that deserves to be thrown out of the league system…
Exciting performance in the 2nd half, great team effort for this precious goal! 😍⚽️
Should of showed the penalty we never got
Didn’t show the foul against maxi tho
At a time when the world has been devastated by COVID, and Newcastle are in a serious relegation battle why on earth would BBC Newcastle inflict more pain on the fans and subject them to John Anderson in the commentary box? He is so depressing!
He's not a commentator. He's the drunk on the next table in the pub who, powered by hindsight and replays, insists on telling everyone present where the players all went wrong.
Throughout the match he has a go at every player in the team.
If he was sat next to you in the pub , you would tell him to shut the fuck up!
⚫⚪Pięknie, w końcu zwycięstwo 💪 ⚫⚪ 🔵🔴Pogoń Szczecin pozdrawia 🔵🔴
Manquillo's work rate after coming on was fantastic. Willock's performance improved drastically as the match went on. I'm still grinning like a fool today
Get in there! Great win lads, there's fight in this team yet!
Thank you Newcastle for this very solid and committed performance, which Newcastle fans around the world hope to see more. Sorry to say this but thankful for Lascelles coming off and hope he is out for this crucial period since decision cannot be made to drop him.
Jonjo's free kick was master class Mellier could have saved it but it was Jonjo Shelvey