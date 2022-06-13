Neil Warnock says Newcastle United were LET DOWN by the referee and VAR vs Chelsea 👎

Enjoyed this video? 😍
Ref's were ok, New Castle is not as good as Chelsea of course, so accept it and move on
Jim White your a joke! Was it serious foul! Dan Burn had blood coming out and a lump the size of an egg all caused by an elbow that was above his own head! where talking about endangering an opponent! Do you phrase it like this when you talk about every red card! I think not! No agenda against Newcastle United? If you want to reply to this comment please put a link to any positive comments you've made about Newcastle United on your show at any time but particularly since January! I'll wait, but i'll not hold my breath as I don't think you'll find any!
Jordan has completely changed his anti nufc stance since eddie howe got them winning games
Can’t even fart on a player
The one good thing about Warnock is he tells it like it is.
I’m 70/30 on it being a penalty, so I get the ref missing it, but not VAR.
However if you’re not going to give a 70/30, you’ve got to give a 100% or at the very least a 95/5.
The ref and VAR have had a shocker, and I think extra training and an apology are well in order on this one.
Its not just this one game. We've had suspiciously bad ref decision AGAINST us time and time again, and VAR not doing what it's SUPPOSED to do all season bar TWO occasions. Too often to be mere coincidence. We've had I think ONE penalty all season
Hater mr Neil
If the elbow belonged to a Norwich player, a red card no doubt. If the penalty decision was by a Brentford defender, it would have been given…………….
Neil you are so wrong I saw a picture of the contact yes he hit him in the head but if you look at the photo it shows the defenders arm under his pushing the elbow up. An accident.
We didn't lose that game, the clowns came on before the artists had finished,xxtoon,
Those referee rules will always go against Arsenal but not other teams
seriously don't understand how Warnock can sit there and say with a straight face that that elbow was intentional, very clearly wasn't
Dan Burn is what, 6’8 and Havertz managed to get his elbow into the side of his head while jumping for a header. Blatant red.
SUPERMAN ELBOW – Yellowcard.
VAR is betting application,to protect betting companies and individuals
Didn't hear a peep from Warnock when Mane elbowed Azpilcueta.
Warnock literally HATES Chelsea. Why are you asking for his opinion on anything to do with the club?
He'd want his player to do it, but it's too excessive? Embarrassing hypocrite.
There's definitely corruption going on with var the refs and the greedy six needs investigating
Trouble is would ex footballers be fair if there old team was involved in the top or bottom of the league
What about the tackle on jarred Bowen by brne ,
Why is Eddie Howe allowed to ignore human rights issued with a lame defense of "I only talk about football"? This kind of silence in other matters would be called out as unacceptable. Neutrality is not an option in such matters.
If your jumping from a standing start the way that Dan Burn did I would have said no red card , but the momentum he had and he travelled about 2 metres in the air he had already reached the height so could have lowered his elbow but chose not to , so for me a red card , no two ways about it .
I'm surprised Simon Jordan is actually on Newcastle's side on this one!
Newcastle were robbed
It’s impossible to jump without throwing his arm up come on man. His eyes was on the ball the whole. This was is just bias talk . The pen I agree though
Chelsea fan… and yes we were lucky…… was definitely a pen… but never an intentional elbow to damage byrne… both went up with there arms and it was just unlucky he got caught…. havertz never took his eye off the ball… I like Neil but he has a grudge against Chelsea like a lot of people… he remembers azpilicueta s offside goal.
What fine addition to the show
well warnock would know
The irony is, that it wasn't even a corner, clearly no communication between Var & Ref.
Unlucky Newcastle, take it out on everton on paddy's night 😀
Why’s Jim white speaking like a fucking copper. Sounds like Neil warnocks getting interrogated. Proper weird bloke. Ps we played class. Deserved something. HWTL⚫️⚪️