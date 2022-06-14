NEWCASTLE UNITED CENTRE BACK: TRANSFER PLANS & STRATEGY!



COMMENT YOUR THOUGHTS!

  2. Rebel 4444

    Lodi, Tarkowski, Botman, Treppier as the main back 4 would be good for the next two seasons and then you can work on depth in the meantime

  3. Rebel 4444

    I say this window should be mostly focused on the back 4 get it modern and elite then have the fun attacking window next year

  4. Baldygeordietv

    Love this channel rob lad no messing about just crack on with the news sick to death of seeing Links upon Links with us now just want the bloody window open now and stuff to be done and wrapped up

  5. Devon Hall

    To be honest mate there is better players than tarkowski yes he's premier league proven bur i dont want us to sign relegated cast of player's mate that's just my opinion

  6. Jettster4000

    Evolution not revolution. Lascelles probably stays (at least for another season), since I don’t see us bringing in two center backs this window

  10. Greg Walsh

    Tarkowski is a no brainer.

    I would love lacelles to stay (heart not head) but I can’t see him wanting to just warm the bench as I think he would be 4th choice behind burn, schar and tarkowski. Let alone if we got a younger CB in too.

  13. Will Ponton

    He will be a big fan at Forest it’s great that we might get Stevan Botman he’s a class player. Lacelles is a good player and I thank him for his time at the toon. Keep up the good content top 7 next season fingers crossed 🤞

  14. 13guns

    Lacelles time has come. He moves to another team or he gets used to being a bench warmer. His time as a starter is over at toon now. We both need to move on be that together or separate. Even with diminished talents. You'd like to see him as a replacement. Key to winning lots of games is team depth. I'm glad longstaff signed cos while he's not that talented. Gives us good depth. Guys get injured, need someone half decent to replace them for a few games.

  16. Tom Hawkins

    Lascelles will stay. If he, Clark and Fernandez all go that leaves two CB's. I think we bring in Botman and keep Lascelles so we have 4 recognised CB's

  18. Antony Allen

    I think we're considering a formation change to a 5 back (523). Looking to sign lodi who practically plays left wing for athletico – we already have trippier who can do that too.
    We already have two CBs who were thought of only capable of playing as wide CB rather than a pair, then add in Botman as the central centre back.

  21. zandernpatch

    Lascelles is a a center back which plays well in a 5 at the back formation I think he would be good back up but he's prone to mistakes.

  24. steviemac42

    I'm excited as fac* , all these players on the radar. I think im going to just wait and see and trust in Eddie, but another great broadcast.
    Tynemouth club Mags.

  25. David Knight

    Sad about Lacelles he just doesn't see danger fast enough, he would be a good defender for a newly promoted team

  27. Mark Parker

    Lukas Klostermann would be a great signing from RB Leipzig. He is really quick only 25 years old and would be perfect with Dan Burn in the centre of our defence

