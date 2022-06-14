NEWCASTLE UNITED CENTRE BACK: TRANSFER PLANS & STRATEGY!

COMMENT YOUR THOUGHTS!
Instagram:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Become a Channel Member for more content!:
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
COMMENT YOUR THOUGHTS!
Instagram:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Become a Channel Member for more content!:
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
Ake from City to for 50 million 👍
Lodi, Tarkowski, Botman, Treppier as the main back 4 would be good for the next two seasons and then you can work on depth in the meantime
I say this window should be mostly focused on the back 4 get it modern and elite then have the fun attacking window next year
Love this channel rob lad no messing about just crack on with the news sick to death of seeing Links upon Links with us now just want the bloody window open now and stuff to be done and wrapped up
To be honest mate there is better players than tarkowski yes he's premier league proven bur i dont want us to sign relegated cast of player's mate that's just my opinion
Evolution not revolution. Lascelles probably stays (at least for another season), since I don’t see us bringing in two center backs this window
Ice work Roo.
I think Sunderland 🤔 will get lascelles I hope not Clark can go to mackems
Up the toon
Tarkowski is a no brainer.
I would love lacelles to stay (heart not head) but I can’t see him wanting to just warm the bench as I think he would be 4th choice behind burn, schar and tarkowski. Let alone if we got a younger CB in too.
Burn, Shär, Tarkowski & Botman … good CB options
I hope Lascelles doesn't go to Forest!!
I like Nottingham Forest!
He will be a big fan at Forest it’s great that we might get Stevan Botman he’s a class player. Lacelles is a good player and I thank him for his time at the toon. Keep up the good content top 7 next season fingers crossed 🤞
Lacelles time has come. He moves to another team or he gets used to being a bench warmer. His time as a starter is over at toon now. We both need to move on be that together or separate. Even with diminished talents. You'd like to see him as a replacement. Key to winning lots of games is team depth. I'm glad longstaff signed cos while he's not that talented. Gives us good depth. Guys get injured, need someone half decent to replace them for a few games.
Lacellses has improved recently but was badly bruced
Lascelles will stay. If he, Clark and Fernandez all go that leaves two CB's. I think we bring in Botman and keep Lascelles so we have 4 recognised CB's
Dummett is only 30?! I thought he was about 36! He moves like he is 🙁
I think we're considering a formation change to a 5 back (523). Looking to sign lodi who practically plays left wing for athletico – we already have trippier who can do that too.
We already have two CBs who were thought of only capable of playing as wide CB rather than a pair, then add in Botman as the central centre back.
Burn, Schar, Botman, Watts and Dummett as the 5 centrebacks
Botman will be 30m Ndicka 25m
Lascelles is a a center back which plays well in a 5 at the back formation I think he would be good back up but he's prone to mistakes.
Lascelles can't pass a ball !!!
If we don’t get botman please NUFC don’t get Tarkovski he’s not that much of an upgrade
I'm excited as fac* , all these players on the radar. I think im going to just wait and see and trust in Eddie, but another great broadcast.
Tynemouth club Mags.
Sad about Lacelles he just doesn't see danger fast enough, he would be a good defender for a newly promoted team
If Botman is mucking us about why not change targets there are a few young fantastic centre half’s out there
Lukas Klostermann would be a great signing from RB Leipzig. He is really quick only 25 years old and would be perfect with Dan Burn in the centre of our defence