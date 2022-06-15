Saudi Arabia’s PIF will build Newcastle United a new Stadium & Sports City & I think I know where!

In this video I look at the inevitability of Saudi Arabia building Newcastle United a new stadium and training facilities.
I link their motivation in doing this to their wider economic plan called Vision 2030 and why a new stadium is important to stimulate economic growth in Saudi Arabia.
I also look at previous plans to build a new stadium, why extensions to St James Park are a none starter but also stress and evidence why their motivation isn’t primarily driven by a need for a larger capacity.
My video is heavily researched with supporting evidence. However, I do see transport difficulties around the site I do discuss but believe they can be overcome.
What I’m not doing in this video is stating exactly what is going to happen. Through my research, I hope to stimulate intelligent dialogue about the future of our club, but also to dispel some common myths.
* PLEASE READ *
I have read today the article in the Athletic after an interview with Amanda Stavely snd Mehrdad Ghoudussi. I wish they could have said this in October or a few days ago! 😅
It appears that I’ve got this one wrong about a new stadium, along with thousands of others of course. Just to reiterate as well, the Benton Park idea was a theory based on what seemed like the ‘ducks lining up’.
I’m reassured that there don’t be a new stadium, as I’ve stated three or four times now (including in this video) that I want to stay.
Things could change of course as there are still significant obstacles in extending SJP that Sir John Hall couldn’t resolve and they are even more difficult now. So we’ll just have to see.
I of course haven’t set out to mislead anyone, or just come up with half baked ideas for views, my opinions are well researched and the videos are well meaning and informative as possible.
Having said that, I stand fully behind my opinion that the purchase of a Premier League club is linked to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 wider economic plans.
Please feel free to watch the video as I hope you’ll gain a wider understanding of Saudi Arabia and the difficulties facing any expansion ideas.
Many thanks for your patience and understanding 🙏🏻
As a London boy living in the north east I found vid very interesting as my Arsenal had the same prob were to build the Emerates space is a premium I wondered were Newcastle would move to if they could not build St James which u have explained in great detail I'm sure when u get your new stadium it will be spectacular
Has anybody got a time machine please? Yawn to all these new stadiums, at least Craven Cottage just refurbished their stadium, and not built a fresh new stadium
Very interesting, informative and clearly narrated. new sub!
In your research did you learn anything about, murder, kidnap, torture, …no didn't think so.
Stick it past west Denton next to the a69
I think you could redevelop St James' park.
Although it wouldn't be cheap.
1st I would develop Kingston Park into a 55,000 stadium that Newcastle could ground share for x amount of seasons, with a view to reducing the capacity once back at St James.
As for St James' I would build over the inbound lane of Barrack Road, similar to What Villa did on their Trinity Road stand, (but bigger) if you have a look on Google maps the Piles and RSJs take up surprisingly little space and could be done to fit into the central reservation.
The 2nd thing I would do is dig down (Similar to what Barcelona did to add a tier on Camp nou when going all seater; again this would be a far bigger operation than what they did at Barca.
Then it would be a question of the correct pitch placement to get the maximum capacity out of each stand, my guess is it would be moved slightly away from Leazes, slightly up from Strawberry place and twisted slightly towards barrack road so taking up some of the car parking space.
Would also make provision for the bottom tier of the new stadium to have safe standing 1 seat : 2 standing.
Or indeed just redevelop the whole Leazes stand to 1:2 seating to standing.
Blimey, I bored myself reading that back!!
The Cathedral On The Hill is the heart and soul of our great city. A formidably intimidating ground that dominates our skyline. Inside it we have made ourselves the loudest and loyalest fans in the whole country and to move would destroy this. Wor Amanda knows this well as she is now a fan. Just look how Arsenal crumbled when subjected to Eddie Howe's Black And White Army at full roar! We are the 12th man and long may we rule at our beloved SJP!
Get 65,000 Seated Staduim build Up like Spurs and link transport system and regenerate area. Sponsors pay for 100 millionx10 years-billion pound regeneration NE
New St James -Look how City Millions improved north Manchester .
office are now working from home 60% of the time so don’t need 9000 office space
Ar think the noo stadium should be built all along the Scotswood rode.
in 3:57 al jawhara Stadium in Jeddah city , built by Aramco in 390 Days !! can you imagine that !! Opening in 2014
Why are you Brits so averse to change? I've read a lot of baffling comments on folks not wanting to move from St James' park all because of it's history.
History and tradition is all good, don't get me wrong. But sometimes you just have to leave the past in peace and modernize like the rest of the world! The proposed project is the stuff of dreams, I can't wait!
Great content as always tyneside life.
St James Park, San Siro and Camp Nou are the three stadiums I would love to visit.
Blood money FC.🤢🤮
Just do what Spurs did an rebuild st James park ,
tbh as an away fan i hate the ground. away concourse isnt fit for the crowds, food isnt good, overall it doesnt feel like a good ground. Doesnt hold sound from the upper tier much imo
What Amanda meant if it didn't happen now it would never happen is because they were looking at other clubs and long benton the building have already been leased out
Time to hate against New Castle, any team the Arabs monetize will be a hated team, at least New Castle has history not like PSG and Manchester city.
Just bulldoze Elswick and Cruddas Park and build it there.
The more money gets pumped into club, the more they drift away from their working class communities. Look at Arsenal and West Ham, played at old fashioned stadiums with character and connection with the areas and look at where they play now, bland, corporate stadiums with nothing special about them. Why not just upgrade St James’ and make the whole place the same size, the fans would still sell it out.
I love st James park…but it time to move on… bigger stadium is a must
You dont leave your home,buy the erea near the stadium,destroy the buildind that are close,if they are important pass them by marking all the stones(in jerusalem they do it several times)
fans like home like st james park and not modern universal arena,that look the same all over the world and located outside the city center
There’s a lot of foreign money pouring into the UK particularly into the midlands and the north. The present government under they call “levelling up“ is also developing huge infrastructure projects, industries and Freeport’s etc. The UK is looked upon by foreign investors as a safe place to put their money and the premier league in particular is popular around the globe, and viewed in over 200 countries.
Only SJP
Never wanted a move outside of St James Park but even just based on ticket demand it’s inevitable. Sure they handle it as well as everything else that’s been done so far.
St James park just looks odd. Two huge stands with no expansion progress with the other two. I think a new stadium could be the way forward. Newcastle can pack out a 70k stadium easy
Loving the content mate! Keep it up!
I reckon they should pursue the Anfield approach – just keep chipping away at SJP making improvements to each stand over time.
The Longbenton site isn't council owned…its Crown Estates & , having worked there over many years (as well as Tyne View Park) the residents moan about everything, they particularly hate crowds ..ha, imagine our crowd & worse , the opposition, say, in future Sunderland on Derby day ? Also the warren of roads & private estates would be an absolute nightmare to police …and what about the noise …nope , the logistics for this place are dreadful I'm afraid !
Vision 2030 sounds great, maybe instead of journalists blasting them for sportswashing they aswell as the UK government could take some pointers, we are a million miles away from a greener uk
They ain’t moving it’s staying put … no point
Can prop loo e remember when William Leech a local builder wanted to build a 100,000 stadium for nothing all he wanted was a seat on the board. This was denied by the Chief directors who must have had no interest in mms among the club better, must have been a great way to launder.
شكر على الترجمة ياخي
Theres no way that they will relocate the stadium, They've literally already said its not happening
Saudi camels 🐪 football ⚽️ club 🤣🤣🤣🤣
You didn't mention Gosforth park. I believe this is more likely to be the most location of a new stadium. Along with the race course with no planning issues with residence