Saudi Arabia’s PIF will build Newcastle United a new Stadium & Sports City & I think I know where!





In this video I look at the inevitability of Saudi Arabia building Newcastle United a new stadium and training facilities.

I link their motivation in doing this to their wider economic plan called Vision 2030 and why a new stadium is important to stimulate economic growth in Saudi Arabia.

I also look at previous plans to build a new stadium, why extensions to St James Park are a none starter but also stress and evidence why their motivation isn’t primarily driven by a need for a larger capacity.

My video is heavily researched with supporting evidence. However, I do see transport difficulties around the site I do discuss but believe they can be overcome.

What I’m not doing in this video is stating exactly what is going to happen. Through my research, I hope to stimulate intelligent dialogue about the future of our club, but also to dispel some common myths.

I hope you enjoy the video.

If you’d like to donate to my coffee fund, please follow the link below.

comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.