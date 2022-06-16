90-SECOND HIGHLIGHTS: Southampton 1-2 Newcastle | Premier League



The key moments from St Mary’s Stadium where Southampton suffered only a second home defeat of the season at the hands of Newcastle United.

41 comentarios en “90-SECOND HIGHLIGHTS: Southampton 1-2 Newcastle | Premier League

  14. The Last Guitar Hero

    I used to like Newcastle, unfortunately sold their soul to the devil for a quick buck. Good luck buying success

  19. Jack Delaney

    We actually outplayed them but they got there oppertunities and took them. We need to get back to shooting more and not waiting for the perfect opening

  20. TheRealGamerGirl Gamer For Life

    Hard luck Saints, It must BURN that 2 of our new signings scored against you. ⚫⚪⚫⚪

  23. Antho Aprizal

    I didnt expect them to go that far (from relegation zone)..
    Now they are out, next season we can expect something big from NUfC especially with their budget.

  25. Sabir Mammadov

    Southampton çoxlu əlverişli vəziyyətlərdən istifadə edə bilməmisiniz və ya bəxtiniz gətirməyib,arzu edirəm yenidən uğursuzluq zolağına düşməyəsiniz.

  26. SkaBoarder

    Desperately need a top striker, for me Che Adams, Adam Armstromg & Shane Long are championship players, need a clear out

  40. Muhammad Afif Harist

    Line Up

    Southampton

    F. Forster 44 (GK)
    V. Livramento 21
    J. Bednarek 35
    M. Salisu 22
    K. Walker-Peters 2
    S. Armstrong 17
    J. Ward-Prowse 8
    Oriol Romeu 6
    M. Elyounoussi 24
    A. Broja 18
    C. Adams 10

    Newcastle

    M. Dubravka 1 (GK)
    E. Krafth 17
    F. Schar 5
    D. Burn 33
    M. Targett 13
    J. Willock 28
    J. Shelvey 8
    B. Guimaraes 39
    J. Murphy 23
    C. Wood 20
    R. Fraser 21

