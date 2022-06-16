90-SECOND HIGHLIGHTS: Southampton 1-2 Newcastle | Premier League

The key moments from St Mary’s Stadium where Southampton suffered only a second home defeat of the season at the hands of Newcastle United.
brilliant game of both team, nice
Again again and we lose again
ralphout
The sleeping giant NUFC is awake 👍
Southampton we’re the better side tbh, we just took our chances
Beat yous without our 4 main best players hahaha
Looked like Saints played well
NUFC going for a Euro spot
Have to agree both teams exceptional Sad that the home team did not win though
Defender had handfuls of Salisu's shirt at 1:16 … what's the point in VAR again?
We won without our two best players saint maximin and joelinton beautiful stuff
Good
Dreadful from Southampton
I used to like Newcastle, unfortunately sold their soul to the devil for a quick buck. Good luck buying success
BROJA👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎
Hahahhahahahha
لا اله الا الله محمد رسول الله
Portuguese Bruno on fire
We actually outplayed them but they got there oppertunities and took them. We need to get back to shooting more and not waiting for the perfect opening
Hard luck Saints, It must BURN that 2 of our new signings scored against you. ⚫⚪⚫⚪
Decent game lads…..cheers for the 3 points👍
Dubravka impressed me. Well done the Toon
I didnt expect them to go that far (from relegation zone)..
Now they are out, next season we can expect something big from NUfC especially with their budget.
Ara effect
Southampton çoxlu əlverişli vəziyyətlərdən istifadə edə bilməmisiniz və ya bəxtiniz gətirməyib,arzu edirəm yenidən uğursuzluq zolağına düşməyəsiniz.
Desperately need a top striker, for me Che Adams, Adam Armstromg & Shane Long are championship players, need a clear out
they subbed off broja too early
Does anyone knows if broja is injuried
Prowse… Come to Arsenal please!
What a superb perfomance from the both teams.
Newcasatle bentar lagi ganti nama jadi newcstle city
Newcastle were missing their best players
sorry stn
Toon Army on fire, Magpies flew high and The Saint's goes sinners.
bora reagir time! Saudações brasileiras ❤️
#GoSaints
and you tell me money can't buy happiness
GG NEWCASTLE
Subscribe what exactly?
Ayo soton harus bangkit..saya pendukung dari Indonesia
Line Up
Southampton
F. Forster 44 (GK)
V. Livramento 21
J. Bednarek 35
M. Salisu 22
K. Walker-Peters 2
S. Armstrong 17
J. Ward-Prowse 8
Oriol Romeu 6
M. Elyounoussi 24
A. Broja 18
C. Adams 10
Newcastle
M. Dubravka 1 (GK)
E. Krafth 17
F. Schar 5
D. Burn 33
M. Targett 13
J. Willock 28
J. Shelvey 8
B. Guimaraes 39
J. Murphy 23
C. Wood 20
R. Fraser 21
Uang bikin semangat