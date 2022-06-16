90-SECOND HIGHLIGHTS: Southampton 1-2 Newcastle | Premier League





The key moments from St Mary’s Stadium where Southampton suffered only a second home defeat of the season at the hands of Newcastle United.

Subscribe to Southampton’s official YouTube channel:

For the latest news from around the club, visit our official website:

➡️ Follow us on Twitter:

➡️ Like us on Facebook:

➡️ Follow us on Instagram:

➡️ Follow us on TikTok:



Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.