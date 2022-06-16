NEWCASTLE UNITED TRANSFER SHOW

The names being linked to Newcastle United are certainly coming thick and fast at the moment.
This is certainly something we expected as Newcastle United fans and the excitement is definitely building with some of the players we have been linked with.
Join us as we take a look at some of the players linked, their stats and how they would blend into the current squad.
The Toon Review online store is now available. Get your channel merchandise from here:
If you appreciate the channel and what we do, you can donate to the channel by hitting the «Thanks» button under the video.
Become a member of The Toon Review family:
If you enjoy the show please don’t forget to hit the like button and help us to continue to grow the channel.
If you’re new and like what you see or haven’t already done so, please consider subscribing to the channel.
The Toon Review is proud to be in collaboration with Loaded HQ so please give a subscription to their channel here:
Sponsor details:
Website:
* First guitar lesson free.
* 10% off your first guitar repair or setup.
Just quote The Toon Review.
#NEWCASTLEUNITED #TRANSFERS #THETOONREVIEW
We now have a Discord server which you can sign up to here:
Twitter: @thetoonreview
Facebook:
Instagram: thetoonreview
Business enquiries: pd.toonreview@gmail.com
Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.
That is a fantaca intro. Im in awe…..Tynemouth club mags.
Amazing intro 🔥🔥⚫⚪
Congrats on 11k! 👍🏼
We need Dean Henderson!
Late watching but another fantastic show. AMAZING INTRO ………….Thx Paul – Danielle – Billy – Alex and all others involved.
Look into Tete for right winger currently loan to Lyon and CB Brenner from Torino
Lets just hope we don,t turn into a Man U who paid stupid money and bought all these so called class players but when put together could not beat a sunday kids team.
should try to get Leno, only 8,5 millions
What a intro absolutely love it and Dave would be proud 💚
lets put a bid for Jesus $35 million
it is sad Bazz do not colablrate any more
Missed the show,watching at work
Been a while since watching bro must say the show has turned a little salty to be honest, you know I love your content but why all the hostility to others, COME ON BIG MAN
I liked the new intro so much more than the usual one.
Love the new start 🤩🤩
🤣🤣🤣
Love these transfer shows – feels like waiting for Xmas and seeing who we're going to unwrap.
Questions for Alex if you have time.
What do you think Eddie Howe's positional shopping list is in terms of highest priority to lowest? eg striker, rt wing, GK etc
What does a scout look for when going to a game to observe in person?
Have you considered Moussa Dembélé from Lyon – 25 yrs old, contracted to June 2023 so just 1 yr left on contract. 21 goals & 4 assists in 30 games. Linked in January and interest from other PL top clubs – Bruno (and Paqueta) would have played with him as well.
Couple of wild cards from Portuguese league – not linked as far as I know but interesting to look at.
1. Mehdi Taremi – 29 yrs £15 million Contract expires Jun 30, 2024 – played 32 for 20 goals and 12 assists – more goal contributions than Darwin Nunez. Would the Saudis buy an Iranian player?
2. Rafa Silva – 29 yrs £22.5million Contract expires Jun 30, 2024 Sofascore has him playing in multiple postions (good cover) but heatmap is right winger – played 28 for 8 goals and 15 assists. Portuguese so at home with the Brazilians.
Thibaut Clitoris was outstanding last night. Liverpool couldn't get past him
Well done on 11k 😎
Strange it's always Liverpool I feel sorry for them genuine fans who got caught up in it but guarantee there was dickheads with fake or no tickets trying to get in spoiling it for every
Liverpool fans are always at the front wear shit is concerned
Can stato look at tariq lampty could buy as a right winger and move back to right back in a season or too.maybe trips would do a philip larm and move in to midfield towards the end of his career?