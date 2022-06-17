MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 2 Leicester City 1 | Premier League Highlights

Our unique angle of Sunday’s 2-1 win over Leicester City at St. James’ Park.
0-1 Ademola Lookman (19 min)
1-1 Bruno Guimaraes (30 min)
2-1 Bruno Guimaraes (90+5 min)
🫶✌️
From David Forest fan of over 40 years now wow fabulous crowd and atmosphere Geordies got their mojo back Great to see 🏟️⚽🥅🏐🌍😁🍀💥1️⃣✊🎩
at 9:12 you can see Maddison and Soyuncu arguing hahaha
Unreal
cam angle rubbish
Wow nufc🖤🤍 from korea 🇰🇷
Great to hearThe Clash
Bruno is the type who will score when it really matters,like an FA Cup final..watch this space
Onwards and upwards !
WE ARE SAFE BABY!!!!!!! TOON TOON! HWTL!!!
Honestly it brings a tear to my eye. The toon are back after over a decade in the wilderness.
Geordies come on !! 🖤🤍
Meanwhile WBA lose 4 nil
Electrifying atmosphere! 👏🏻HWTL.
I'm glad see this club rebuild very good. Honestly I'm not Newcastle United Fans but I'm still watching Newcastle Match start From many French player was there such as Yohan Cabaye, Papis Cisse and the others Players even they had relegation but they directly promotion after next season. Good to see this team again on fire
Simply brilliant
i think more of the crowd need put on these, when the atmosphere is electric get that on as well
Newcastle fans, congratulations on your victory. I am from Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦💚
Love this club so much man, amazing atmosphere again yesterday! Can't wait for the future🙌🏻⚫️⚪️
Migs with the flag at the end 😂👌
Love it!
Targett got a shot on target 😂
I hope we sign Targett permanently. Not had a bad game yet. Guaranteed a solid performance every game never below a 7 out of 10. Villa fucked up letting him go he is way better than that twat they got from Everton
Great coverage
When I used to image the atmosphere if/when the takeover happened…This was exactly it. Wor flags put the icing on the cake, what an incredible unique club we’ve become
What an atmosphere. And what joy wor flags have brought to St James Park. Well done lads for never say die attitude 👏
Miggy with the flag at the end <3
Oh so wonderful
I love us……I look forward to the Match Cam after every game, love seeing the the players, Eddie, the fans all close up. There is no where quite as special as St James Park, Can not wait for Wednesday now. Wor Flags are just beautiful, I get goosebumps week in, week out at seeing what they have come up with… Did Miggie put his flag back? Howay The Lads….+
Fantastic result for everyone connected with The Toon, manager and staff, players, crowd and owners. Brilliant 😁
Let's see what happens next season when more top flight players are signed to add to squad depth. HWTL Toon Toon.
Tear in the eye and hairs on the back of my neck standing on end, Passion and Commitment on and off the pitch, the sleeping giant is coming round…. Howay the lads…
Nothing better than a match cam the day after a win
Past 'match cam' videos were 50fps – much better quality.
Hahaha look at Dewsbury-Hall before the ref made the decision…what a mellttttt.. BRUNO BRUNOOOOOOOO
Are we actually good now? Been about 10 years, probably about 20 years …..
wtf the ref booked Bruno for that! unbelivalble.
شكرا علي الفوز تحياتي من السعوديه
world best player is called Bruno Guimaraes
As a long time die hard Toon fan in the US who has never seen a game live at St. James' this gives me chills. I cannot wait to get to Newcastle for a match, and I can't wait to make some new Geordie friends. I will be watching this video on repeat all day.
Saint Maximin's reaction to Miggy's dirty nutmeg is hilarious haha
Brilliant game! Love to see the turn around from the beginning of the season. Much love from Texas!!!!
6:54 Absolute filth.
Cool 😊😊😊
The Passion, the pride, the privilege of supporting this wonderful club!! HWTL
pretty funny ref looking at a black screen during the VAR incident
The fan roar when the winner went in was incredible, it sent shivers down my spine, pure ecstasy.
ก็เชียร์ให้ทีมนิวคาสเซิ่ล?
ได้แล้วยังไงนะค่ะเหนื่อย
มากๆเพราะจะต้องใช้พลัง
เยอะนะค่ะขอพักร่างกาย
นะค่ะจากนาคานะค่ะ
If these ever win something it’s going to be absolutely mental in newcastle that day