MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 2 Leicester City 1 | Premier League Highlights



Our unique angle of Sunday’s 2-1 win over Leicester City at St. James’ Park.

49 comentarios en “MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 2 Leicester City 1 | Premier League Highlights

  3. David Andrews

    From David Forest fan of over 40 years now wow fabulous crowd and atmosphere Geordies got their mojo back Great to see 🏟️⚽🥅🏐🌍😁🍀💥1️⃣✊🎩

  16. Kevin

    I'm glad see this club rebuild very good. Honestly I'm not Newcastle United Fans but I'm still watching Newcastle Match start From many French player was there such as Yohan Cabaye, Papis Cisse and the others Players even they had relegation but they directly promotion after next season. Good to see this team again on fire

  20. The Magpie Channel TV

    Love this club so much man, amazing atmosphere again yesterday! Can't wait for the future🙌🏻⚫️⚪️

  24. V 4 Vendetta

    I hope we sign Targett permanently. Not had a bad game yet. Guaranteed a solid performance every game never below a 7 out of 10. Villa fucked up letting him go he is way better than that twat they got from Everton

  26. Kyle Kennedy

    When I used to image the atmosphere if/when the takeover happened…This was exactly it. Wor flags put the icing on the cake, what an incredible unique club we’ve become

  27. Stee 74

    What an atmosphere. And what joy wor flags have brought to St James Park. Well done lads for never say die attitude 👏

  30. SUSIEPIP

    I love us……I look forward to the Match Cam after every game, love seeing the the players, Eddie, the fans all close up. There is no where quite as special as St James Park, Can not wait for Wednesday now. Wor Flags are just beautiful, I get goosebumps week in, week out at seeing what they have come up with… Did Miggie put his flag back? Howay The Lads….+

  31. James Crosby

    Fantastic result for everyone connected with The Toon, manager and staff, players, crowd and owners. Brilliant 😁
    Let's see what happens next season when more top flight players are signed to add to squad depth. HWTL Toon Toon.

  32. Sean Spokes Scaffolding Specialist

    Tear in the eye and hairs on the back of my neck standing on end, Passion and Commitment on and off the pitch, the sleeping giant is coming round…. Howay the lads…

  40. Christopher Colwell

    As a long time die hard Toon fan in the US who has never seen a game live at St. James' this gives me chills. I cannot wait to get to Newcastle for a match, and I can't wait to make some new Geordie friends. I will be watching this video on repeat all day.

  42. Andrew Killingsworth

    Brilliant game! Love to see the turn around from the beginning of the season. Much love from Texas!!!!

  48. สมพงค์ ศรีโพนทอง

    ก็เชียร์ให้ทีมนิวคาสเซิ่ล?
    ได้แล้วยังไงนะค่ะเหนื่อย
    มากๆเพราะจะต้องใช้พลัง
    เยอะนะค่ะขอพักร่างกาย
    นะค่ะจากนาคานะค่ะ

Los comentarios están cerrados.