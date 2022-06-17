Newcastle United 1 Watford 1 | Premier League Highlights

Match action from Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw with Watford at St. James’ Park.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.
What are we doing with Lascelles? We deserve relegation cos I I’m struggling to understand why we keep playing a horrible Lascelles with Schar. Where are those scouts during Alan Pardew era? They brought in decent players from France but all I can see from Howe’s group is looking for players that won’t accept us at this time. We can buy decent players so we can stay up. I’m angry at the board.
Evening coach eddi.
Introducing, I am an analyst from Indonesia.
We want this team to stay for next year!
We've been keeping an eye on signings, and they're talented, of course!
In my opinion, MAX POWER is a suitable player to patch the team's shortcomings,
This season he's playing for Wigan Athletic! Offer him. I guarantee he will make a big contribution to this team.
I'm not the agent of the player, I'm just a football fan and a talent analyst.
So, best regards from me!
Evening coach eddi.
Introducing, I am an analyst from Indonesia.
We want this team to stay for next year!
We've been keeping an eye on signings, and they're talented, of course!
In my opinion, MAX POWER is a suitable player to patch the team's shortcomings,
This season he's playing for Wigan Athletic! Offer him. I guarantee he will make a big contribution to this team.
I'm not the agent of the player, I'm just a football fan and a talent analyst.
So, best regards from me!
👏👏👏👏👏👏
👍👍
Recrut Player Denis Zakaria st Embolo st player skill and speed gk aerola
12 نقطه فقط من ٢٠ مباراه خسر فيهـا 48 نقطهـ الفريق ضعيف جداً استثمار فاشل بكل المقايسس 😁.
I'm just to see what Newcastle is like before money comes in.
Maybe its worth a try to change the captain now. Lascelles' been helping opponents earning points against us. For this match,he should've been stronger to fend off the challenge, and also he almost registered an assist for Sissoko. Other matches, he would make silly fouls in dangerous areas…its just so fraustrating to watch. Just hope he reads the game better and stop taking risks. He's the captain but cant see him acting like one😒
Leading the game with a few mins to go…just kill the game off! Play with the ball and hold on to it! Why punt it away just to give the opposition possession and hope?
Saint Maximain Top player team !!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
100% getting relegated, they need to win 9 games I'd say, and that ain't gonna happen
Lascell is poor from last season. he just know to do 1 thing. retreat. then he do nothing. joker captain!!!
I call him Black Messi🏆
Newcastle are going to the championship with all their money
i wish the magpies could be like this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xsp-kolVklU
Where can the matches with this commentators be seen?
Such a poor performance
"Ah your joking" commentary had me in stitches when Watford scored
Lascelles out. Simple as that.
So livid 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
Wood was hopeless… Omg…
If we spend around £600 million more on tightening up the mid field we may yet still move to mid table obscurity.
So its Mitro 27th this season , and Rafa faces door at Everton . My question is who was better for Newcastle Mitro's brilliance or Rafa who have no clue ?
Hello Newcastle United realli good
What a fucking shit goal to concede. Can't remember us ever looking so shite defensively.
If we sign Todd Cantwell and Diego Carlos that will help us so much
And with that we are down
Hate to say it but I think we’re down
Saint maximin is a very hard-working man 👏
Joelinton was fantastic! Best player on the field. Get a CB urgently. Honestly though, I was impressed by the work rate of the lads.
No charisma, no persona, can't attract players, this mellow is Championship material at best. Do more reflection in the Championship with your Captain Lascelles from Avengers & Lord Voldemort in midfield.
my notes :
newcastle was very good but unlucky last 5 min and i saw for first time a style of play !
to amanda :
newcastle need more signs and loans to get out relegation zone so move fast !
lascelles OUT! how many goals did we suffer from his post. he lacks of fighting power
Who cares ?
Fraud coach bla bla bla 🤡