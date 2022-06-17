Newcastle United 1 Watford 1 | Premier League Highlights



Match action from Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw with Watford at St. James’ Park.

  1. Okpako Genesis

    What are we doing with Lascelles? We deserve relegation cos I I’m struggling to understand why we keep playing a horrible Lascelles with Schar. Where are those scouts during Alan Pardew era? They brought in decent players from France but all I can see from Howe’s group is looking for players that won’t accept us at this time. We can buy decent players so we can stay up. I’m angry at the board.

  2. Kakathic 04

    Evening coach eddi.
    Introducing, I am an analyst from Indonesia.

    We want this team to stay for next year!
    We've been keeping an eye on signings, and they're talented, of course!

    In my opinion, MAX POWER is a suitable player to patch the team's shortcomings,
    This season he's playing for Wigan Athletic! Offer him. I guarantee he will make a big contribution to this team.

    I'm not the agent of the player, I'm just a football fan and a talent analyst.

    So, best regards from me!

  7. خالد الخالد

    12 نقطه فقط من ٢٠ مباراه خسر فيهـا 48 نقطهـ الفريق ضعيف جداً استثمار فاشل بكل المقايسس 😁.

  9. aj style

    Maybe its worth a try to change the captain now. Lascelles' been helping opponents earning points against us. For this match,he should've been stronger to fend off the challenge, and also he almost registered an assist for Sissoko. Other matches, he would make silly fouls in dangerous areas…its just so fraustrating to watch. Just hope he reads the game better and stop taking risks. He's the captain but cant see him acting like one😒
    Leading the game with a few mins to go…just kill the game off! Play with the ball and hold on to it! Why punt it away just to give the opposition possession and hope?

  22. Iain Rae

    If we spend around £600 million more on tightening up the mid field we may yet still move to mid table obscurity.

  23. Miroljub Lovadinov

    So its Mitro 27th this season , and Rafa faces door at Everton . My question is who was better for Newcastle Mitro's brilliance or Rafa who have no clue ?

  30. Steven

    Joelinton was fantastic! Best player on the field. Get a CB urgently. Honestly though, I was impressed by the work rate of the lads.

  31. FFP is a scam

    No charisma, no persona, can't attract players, this mellow is Championship material at best. Do more reflection in the Championship with your Captain Lascelles from Avengers & Lord Voldemort in midfield.

