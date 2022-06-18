Burnley 1-2 Newcastle | Clarets Relegated To Championship | Premier League Highlights



Highlights from Burnley’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle.

Burnley 1-2 Newcastle | Clarets Relegated To Championship | Premier League Highlights

  1. Manchester City Official

    As a city fan I feel sorry for Burnley fc and I hope they win the championship so they can get back to premier league 👍🏻

  2. Nate Gustafson

    Newcastle defending for their lives in a “meaningless” match for them.
    Wonder if Leeds paid them off 👀😆

    All in all, an emphatic effort from Burnley.

  4. Callum

    From a Newcastle united fan sorry we relegated you that could of been us you should never of sacked Dyche definitely would of stayed up

  19. Peeper

    I think I speak on behalf of all 18 other teams (Norwich aren’t a club) when I say we hate Brexitball and you lot deserve to go down for sacking Dyche.

  20. Lunar Autumn

    What a hard fight from burnley, until the last day and last match of the season, that was some great fight lads, keep your head ups high it was already a good season, unfortunately competition is getting hotter and hotter every single time.

  24. Simon George

    One big side coming to Burnley next season will be Sunderland. They have a cracking army of fans, it will be a good day when they come to Turf Moor, the atmosphere will be fantastic

  27. Athay Phom

    Deserve to go down.
    Burnley Never looked interested in staying up, even Championship clubs spend more to improve their squad than this club

  29. Eriks Gasins

    This feels one of those years when only 2 teams should be relegated – Norwich and Watford. Maybe 18th placed team should play playoffs vs Championship teams, just idea.

  30. Mark Anthony

    If you dice with death too many times in the end your gonna kick it. And kick it you did. Media sang all your praises midweek & sank gleefully Leeds Utd without trace. By the first day of the following week Sunday they the media were shown up for what they really are a glorified NOTHING !
    The Lone Peacock..

  35. Abdikaliq Hersi

    Newcastle finishing off other team's hope, arsenal missed the Champions League, Burnley get relegated.😭

  38. Irham Sentosa

    I think Pope, the goalkeeper is the best player from the team. I hope he will stay in premier league next season

