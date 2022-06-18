Burnley 1-2 Newcastle | Clarets Relegated To Championship | Premier League Highlights

Highlights from Burnley’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle.
Subscribe to the Clarets’ official YouTube channel and never miss another video
➡️
Find even more videos, as well as live match commentary, live press conferences and live academy games on Clarets+
➡️
Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.
As a city fan I feel sorry for Burnley fc and I hope they win the championship so they can get back to premier league 👍🏻
Newcastle defending for their lives in a “meaningless” match for them.
Wonder if Leeds paid them off 👀😆
All in all, an emphatic effort from Burnley.
To be honest, i was just sad because weghorst is going to play in the championship
From a Newcastle united fan sorry we relegated you that could of been us you should never of sacked Dyche definitely would of stayed up
CHAMPIONSHIP, YOURE AVIN A LAUGH, CHAMPIONSHIP, YOUR AVIN A LAUGH
Well deserved👏👏 get in!!
Semangat Burnley
Bye bye and hope you never get promoted again
Goodbye EDL FC, you won’t be missed 👋
you'll be back stronger!!
Sh*t club , glad they got relegated , they played middle ages football
Newcastle fan here who lives in burnley. Excellent 👌 xx
they have assholes who use their hands in the penalty area, they deserve to be relegated.
Burnley is the atletico madrid of the premier league
Burnley waited too long to get rid of Sean Dyche. The team had stagnated under him in the last two seasons.
Hope you come back up. UTC 🙏 from a Man United fan btw.
Burnley will find their level, and go the way of Charlton and Ipswich.
Go watch Burnley Norwich and Watford bounce back up
I think I speak on behalf of all 18 other teams (Norwich aren’t a club) when I say we hate Brexitball and you lot deserve to go down for sacking Dyche.
What a hard fight from burnley, until the last day and last match of the season, that was some great fight lads, keep your head ups high it was already a good season, unfortunately competition is getting hotter and hotter every single time.
we are waiting for the next season to return to the premiere league
Long time coming given the crappy football they had been playing for years under Dyche
Selling your striker to a relegation rival and sacking the coach, some ordinary decisions unfortunately
One big side coming to Burnley next season will be Sunderland. They have a cracking army of fans, it will be a good day when they come to Turf Moor, the atmosphere will be fantastic
Cornet is a baller..hopes he remains on top flight teams
Don't give up. You'll be back 🙏🏿🤗
Deserve to go down.
Burnley Never looked interested in staying up, even Championship clubs spend more to improve their squad than this club
Lee newc
This feels one of those years when only 2 teams should be relegated – Norwich and Watford. Maybe 18th placed team should play playoffs vs Championship teams, just idea.
If you dice with death too many times in the end your gonna kick it. And kick it you did. Media sang all your praises midweek & sank gleefully Leeds Utd without trace. By the first day of the following week Sunday they the media were shown up for what they really are a glorified NOTHING !
The Lone Peacock..
I mean everton deserve Fall to championship… Nah burnley…
Newcastle Last 20 matches only 2 looses..
Bravo
Hard cheese. 😷🤣🤣🤣
bye burnley hahahahah
Newcastle finishing off other team's hope, arsenal missed the Champions League, Burnley get relegated.😭
Lol losers.
Kagum sma fansnya,walaupun degradasi tapi ttap mmnghargai,,krja kras pmainnya..contoh utk yg laen nich
I think Pope, the goalkeeper is the best player from the team. I hope he will stay in premier league next season
see u again
Feel bad for this guys man it's crazy really crazy