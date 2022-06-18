DAN ASHWORTH’S DIRECTOR ROLE AT NEWCASTLE UNITED EXPLAINED !!!!!

Dan Ashworth’s sporting director role with Eddie Howe and Amanda Staveley at Newcastle United #newcastle #nufc #transfers
More important……how will he work with You?
Am I not right in thinking that Shola, as the loan manager, would be in charge or oversee the loaning out/development loans for players?
I been a Toon since 1993. I did not know about the Newcastle had a woman’s team. Until we got took over
Cant wait for the transfer market to open next week
Eddie has a good grasp of what is needed. I think he uses really good psychologists to determine the worthiness of potential signings. We do'n't needed an Aubameyang or a Calvert-Lewis
There's a reason he was poached. The man is quality…..his leadership pretty much revived England's women's and reluctantly mens team 8 years ago.
I hate to use the term…… But he and Eddie will "dovetail" perfectly
Good things are a coming
And don't forget the value spent on a player is depreciated over the length of the contract (or in similar terms) when it comes to FFP, so a player bought for £40m on a 4 year deal is only costing £10m towards each of those years FFP. I think we can spend a bit more than £60m without worrying too much about FFP lol
never heard of him he cannot be that good if Brighton have released him
Great shout this. For the sake of paying Brighton a few million quid, having someone with Dan's experience and credentials could easily save us that and more
Is not one of his major roles to control the marketing & promotion department. This is an area where we miles behind . Major sponsors are flocking to Man City, Utd, Liverpool & Chelsea….i really hope we can sort this out. More sponsors means more revenue, means affording better players. Then better results…..which then leads to more sponsors, more money, better players, better results…..we have to get onto this gravy train
Dan Ashworth vital to negotiate in coming and out going transfers. Has great reputation. Glad NUFC have patiently waited for him.
The back room team will shape the football team. At last we are getting good people.
He will take on areas we were very weak at and improve the efficiency that a major club needs.
Who decided on the players we got in January? Was this Howe? As I think he did a great job picking who he did.
That 50-60 million transfer budget is per player 😁
Who's the Brazillian winger at Ajax heard we are interested
Cheers mate; must admit never followed the womens team. Will the ladies loan or buy to get up the leagues as Amanda wants
I think the reason people are suggesting 60m for this summer is because there is also a lot of money going into the training ground and other areas. So yes we COULD spend more this summer but transfers are not the only concern considering ageing facilities. Player sales will also add to the budget I would assume.
I just want to say I think its good that finally people in Newcastle united are taking an interest in the womens team. Its a disgrace that we are in the fourth division in the women's league when Newcastle is a huge city for football.
