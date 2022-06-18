DAN ASHWORTH’S DIRECTOR ROLE AT NEWCASTLE UNITED EXPLAINED !!!!!



Dan Ashworth’s sporting director role with Eddie Howe and Amanda Staveley at Newcastle United #newcastle #nufc #transfers

comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.

36 comentarios en “DAN ASHWORTH’S DIRECTOR ROLE AT NEWCASTLE UNITED EXPLAINED !!!!!

  2. Peter Weatherson

    Am I not right in thinking that Shola, as the loan manager, would be in charge or oversee the loaning out/development loans for players?

  7. astralchimp

    Eddie has a good grasp of what is needed. I think he uses really good psychologists to determine the worthiness of potential signings. We do'n't needed an Aubameyang or a Calvert-Lewis

  8. DaddyWhoGames

    There's a reason he was poached. The man is quality…..his leadership pretty much revived England's women's and reluctantly mens team 8 years ago.
    I hate to use the term…… But he and Eddie will "dovetail" perfectly

    Good things are a coming

  10. Gary Moore

    And don't forget the value spent on a player is depreciated over the length of the contract (or in similar terms) when it comes to FFP, so a player bought for £40m on a 4 year deal is only costing £10m towards each of those years FFP. I think we can spend a bit more than £60m without worrying too much about FFP lol

  13. 8lowsy -

    Great shout this. For the sake of paying Brighton a few million quid, having someone with Dan's experience and credentials could easily save us that and more

  19. Mansel Hansel

    Buzzing adam sky sports breaking news confirming dan ashworth best signing we will make he will transform the club from top to bottom 👍

  20. Mark. K

    Is not one of his major roles to control the marketing & promotion department. This is an area where we miles behind . Major sponsors are flocking to Man City, Utd, Liverpool & Chelsea….i really hope we can sort this out. More sponsors means more revenue, means affording better players. Then better results…..which then leads to more sponsors, more money, better players, better results…..we have to get onto this gravy train

  21. keith bell

    Dan Ashworth vital to negotiate in coming and out going transfers. Has great reputation. Glad NUFC have patiently waited for him.

  26. what_im_eatin_uk

    Who decided on the players we got in January? Was this Howe? As I think he did a great job picking who he did.

  30. Micky Stobbart

    Cheers mate; must admit never followed the womens team. Will the ladies loan or buy to get up the leagues as Amanda wants

  32. Christopher Dinning

    I think the reason people are suggesting 60m for this summer is because there is also a lot of money going into the training ground and other areas. So yes we COULD spend more this summer but transfers are not the only concern considering ageing facilities. Player sales will also add to the budget I would assume.

  34. AnthonyUK

    I just want to say I think its good that finally people in Newcastle united are taking an interest in the womens team. Its a disgrace that we are in the fourth division in the women's league when Newcastle is a huge city for football.

Los comentarios están cerrados.