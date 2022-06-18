MATCH CAM 🎥 Brentford 0 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights

Our unique angle of Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.
Joelinton and Joe Willock were on target for the Magpies.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
If McGuire was doing those warm ups he’d be all over the place flopping n diving thank god we don’t have that guy 😆
Joelinton has been outstanding this season.
C hướng dẫn e và mn bài Một năm mới bình an- Sơn Tùng M-TP đi ạ. Mong c ra vid để e còn tập kịp ạ😅 !!!!
شكرا نيوكاسل على السعادة
Yeah the match cams are totally awesome ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Newcastle akan menjadi tim kuat dan calon juara di musim depan dengan kepemilikan orang super kaya👍👍👍
Bruno🤩
my club ❤️
Chris wood very unlucky. We always support newcastle. Lets go ☺
It's a special time to be a Newcastle fan right now, it's like falling in love all over again 🥲
TOON TOON ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
class views of joelinton running to the fans and of schars touch. ALso love the shithousery from willock 🤣
The ole's are banter
Keep the momentum going lads 🙋🏻♂️🇲🇾
Chris wood may not have scored yet. But we havnt lost a game when he’s played
2:45 the guy trying to bribe the ref 🤣
Love Lintons celebration 💪
Heart play together teams 👏🏼👏🏼✊🏽🔥💪🏽🌪🙏🏽
Love big Joe
I just love us. For so long we had no hope, now every week I cannit wait til the next match, Its like it was way back when, We are playing entertaining football again, The lads are all smiling, That makes the whole city smile… Eddie Howe should be manager of the season never mind Manager of the Month!!
Anyone know the lyrics from 3:40 to about 4:00
🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦
Nice Game!! Love it
Love it! Although anyone has any idea for the lyrics at 10:20 ? Cheers
Fantastic video mate, please do more 😁
Joelinton ❤️
Big Joe is different class 👏
First 60mins Brentford down to 10 men and 0 shots on target.
60mins onwards after Ericsson came on Brentford 6 shots on target and were the better team but we stood firm.
Great atmosphere, onwards and upwards for the great NUFC!
Good to see Gayle smiling at the end there. I’m sure he remembers when he was starting for us every week, taking the fans adulation and now he’s happy to be seeing others doing the same. If it wasn’t for guys like Gayle, Ritchie etc getting us promoted we may never have been taken over, at least not by PIF.
There are guys that pretty much know they have no future at the club but they aren’t sulking, they’re supporting their team mates in the common goal of keeping the club in the league so we can look to better times in the future. That’s all credit to Eddie Howe and this togetherness he’s forged.
Other fans can laugh at us for doing laps of honour after every win, for taking “cup winning” team photos in the dressing room. Laugh, we don’t care. This is a new Newcastle United that IS going to succeed, it won’t be stopped and it won’t be the butt of anyone’s jokes anymore.
fans are amazing
Joelinton running across the pitch to celebrate tells us everything about the spirit in the locker room. Under Bruce it was not there.
So good seeing the lads happy and all smiling, keep it up lads.
2:48 hahaha that Brentford lad just to the right of the reff trying to offer him £20
Goalinton! What a beast this kids turning out.
keep the spirit for Newcastle hopefully can move forward and can be in the standings 1
05:57
Check out the steward getting harassed by the fans, he’s f**king fuming…LOL😡
⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️👍😀❗️
lol @ 2:57 the brentford fan trying to bribe the ref not give a red
จงสู้ๆนะค่ะทีมนิวคาสเซิ่ล
นะค่ะใช้สติให้มากๆนะค่ะ