MATCH CAM 🎥 Brentford 0 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights





Our unique angle of Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Joelinton and Joe Willock were on target for the Magpies.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉

Facebook 👉

Instagram 👉

TikTok 👉

Website 👉



Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.