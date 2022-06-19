Newcastle 4-3 Manchester United – 2001/02 HD

15 Sep 2001
Newcastle gave manager Bobby Robson the perfect gift for his 100th match in charge of the club with a superb win over Manchester United.
Roy Keane, probably the most committed and hardworking player I've ever seen pull on that famous red shirt. He always gave me the impression that he could start an argument in an empty house though. Then that argument would invariably turn violent, spread throughout the whole building. His family would return home to find Roy stood there, stripped to the waste, with steam coming out of his ears. Stood on the pile of rubble where their home used to be, offering bricks out one by one.
Shearer is the greatest striker to ever have played in the PL.
Keano wanks his dog off la,la,la,la 🎵
When the PL was good to watch, nowadays with players going down screaming like they have been shot it has turned into something like a Football / WWE wrestling hybrid, it’s embarrassing to watch at times, you are men playing a man’s sport, act like one.
Hate man u SC..
MOT
Barthez had the worst positioning ever 😂
I REBEMBER WATCHING LIVE THIS GAME
ACUNA ? who was he and where did we get him from, this needs answering
Roy Keane was a proper nobend. Great player, but a bellend
Barthez-the worst keeper of United ever….
Kean throwing the ball gently on the back of Shearers head was a yellow card…………….how did it become a red card ?
Ryan Giggs was an elite playmaker. United will never replace him.
Unbelievable game…
That Vodafone red jersey is so iconic… best jersey of all times!
Keane such a bad loser and a cry baby
Giggs was insane in this game
Алан Ширер красавчик💪👍🔥
Please go back to old football & old Europe!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
20 years ago – times when white players are majority. Now it's fifty fifty. Not genetic racist but something is change.
Nikad sportista bio nije
Prgavi Irac
this might be the biggest example of 'hold me back lads i'm gonna do him' i have ever seen by roy keane. absolute pussy.
That free kick. Wow.
Love how Shearer just stands there like go on then!!!
Shearer was finished at this point headers and penalties only
RIP Bobby, a class manager from a red Manc
Keane being held back by renowned hard man Beckham, Shearer was lucky to leave unscathed ….
0:16 Look at the stupidity of that pass.. we're so lucky to be watching the premier league today.
Roy Keane looking for a fight
Shearer would have murdered the Irish bully boy
Van Nistleroy a diving rat
Great game. Keanes a nob end.
Какой же великолепный ширар…
Im a neutral, and I vividly remember enjoying this game as a pure breath of freash air upon 4 days of all terror and tragedy in the western media. Weird times. Football show us the meaning when we need it. And Bobby Robson, what a likable gentleman he was.
Roy Keane has always been a twat, real bad attitude like a spoilt child the TWAT.
This is how United players reacted when they never got a decision back in the day, now they just run from anywhere on the pitch waving their arms about seeing who can reach the ref first, just so they can show their disappointment in not getting the ball back when they say they should.
Must hated player and disgusting player that kean
Veron was a joy to watch at times. Totally one footed but never seen a player so adept at using the outside of his right peg.
Remember these days when football was a contact sport. Now the only contact allowed is on a mobile phone!!!
I always feel it was a great shame Keane was held back because shearer would have flattened him and he was ready for it
Looking at both team sheets and you're never see a class set of players like this at one time again
shows how keane tried to bully better players, viera was far better
Shay Given was such a brilliant goalkeeper back in the day. He doesn't get mentioned enough as one of the PL's greats.
Keane being a massive bellend, I'm shocked
This is the man U i grew up watching and i rlly feel so sorry for them now
This was football not the crap you nowadays
What a goal from la Bruca ( the witch ) Veron
shearer provoke keane
There were 6 players on the pitch that day for whom I negotiated their transfers and their contracts