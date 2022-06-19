Newcastle 4-3 Manchester United – 2001/02 HD



15 Sep 2001

Newcastle gave manager Bobby Robson the perfect gift for his 100th match in charge of the club with a superb win over Manchester United.

48 comentarios en “Newcastle 4-3 Manchester United – 2001/02 HD

  1. grizcuz

    Roy Keane, probably the most committed and hardworking player I've ever seen pull on that famous red shirt. He always gave me the impression that he could start an argument in an empty house though. Then that argument would invariably turn violent, spread throughout the whole building. His family would return home to find Roy stood there, stripped to the waste, with steam coming out of his ears. Stood on the pile of rubble where their home used to be, offering bricks out one by one.

  4. Mark Wells

    When the PL was good to watch, nowadays with players going down screaming like they have been shot it has turned into something like a Football / WWE wrestling hybrid, it’s embarrassing to watch at times, you are men playing a man’s sport, act like one.

  11. Hoover Dan

    Kean throwing the ball gently on the back of Shearers head was a yellow card…………….how did it become a red card ?

  19. MyLiberty

    20 years ago – times when white players are majority. Now it's fifty fifty. Not genetic racist but something is change.

  22. farroj04

    this might be the biggest example of 'hold me back lads i'm gonna do him' i have ever seen by roy keane. absolute pussy.

  34. knifeboi

    Im a neutral, and I vividly remember enjoying this game as a pure breath of freash air upon 4 days of all terror and tragedy in the western media. Weird times. Football show us the meaning when we need it. And Bobby Robson, what a likable gentleman he was.

  36. I love to have a change now and again

    This is how United players reacted when they never got a decision back in the day, now they just run from anywhere on the pitch waving their arms about seeing who can reach the ref first, just so they can show their disappointment in not getting the ball back when they say they should.

  38. Steven Davies

    Veron was a joy to watch at times. Totally one footed but never seen a player so adept at using the outside of his right peg.

  40. Nobunaga

    I always feel it was a great shame Keane was held back because shearer would have flattened him and he was ready for it

  43. Reckoner

    Shay Given was such a brilliant goalkeeper back in the day. He doesn't get mentioned enough as one of the PL's greats.

