£40M Bid Agreed For Brentford Striker Ivan Toney To Newcastle United

#nufc #newcastleunited #newcastle #premierleague #football #epl #toonarmy #newcastleupontyne #mufc #stjamespark #cpfc #toon #avfc #lfc #nufcfans #lcfc #cfc #soccer #magpies #whufc #northeast #bhafc #thfc #joelinton #geordies #mancity #ashleyout #almiron #geordie #bhfyp #pl #ncfc #arsenal #stevebruce #everton #hwtl #howaythelads #sufc #manchesterunited #england #saintsfc #saintmaximin #gateshead #mcfc #schar #afc #efc #afcb #wwfc #northumberland #ne #tyneandwear #liverpoolfc #burnleyfc #blackandwhitearmy #blackandwhite #lufc #sunderland #northshields #northtyneside
Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
Your saying we're buying every striker I'm sick ov this shit I'd wish you'd stop reporting on sinnings anything for click bait you should be talking of air up the magpies
This is click bait and its a bloke doing it and not a lass you should really get a propa job u muppet
Why why did they let him leave fore nothing.
BULLSHIT
clickbait
Bs
Will you stop posting shit, please….No we have not placed a bid for Toney, nor do we plan to.