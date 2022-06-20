West Ham United 1 Newcastle United 1 | Premier League Highlights

Joe Willock scored his first goal of the season as the Magpies came from behind to draw at the London Stadium.
CHANGE LOGO, STADIUM, COACH AND MEDIA TEAM NU.
Where is the match cam for this match???
It was great to see Newcastle grab another point and amazing to see joe willock on the scoresheet after a while hope we can get the full 3 points against Brentford
This is my honest opinion and I'm a Newcastle fan also considering that west ham is having a great season and david moyes has done very good with the hammers taking them to european spots is a good result for the black and white as a visitor, but I must say that on our next match vs brentford we should look for those 3 points, let's not forget that burnley beat tottenham at turf moor and crystal palace gave us a hand by beating watford 4 to 1 we still have to see what norwich city does on their next match, but we can't allow ourselves to keep tying game after game Newcastle United has to start adding 3 points match after match just like we beat everton and aston villa, it is very crucial if the magpies want to maintain the premier league category for at least win the home games not saying vs the big six of the premier league but at least vs brentford,norwich,burnley,watford,crystal palace,southampton,bournemouth etc etc. Clearly examples of direct rivals. Come on you lads Howay the lads let's do it make it happen for all the black and white supporters and fans!⚫⚪👏👏👏👍👍
Welcome to newcastle Mbappe!
Should have beaten the Cat Kickers.
Wor Joe’s back
We love bruno. We want him for starting line up
Good side in the making. Good luck from a West Ham fan.
I hope Newcastle always win
Good to see willock with his first goal of the season
curious to see what the future holds for newcastle.. would it be the next man city 2.0
only time will tell
Another fantastic performance Willock Burn and joelinton were top draw yesterday.
Give them a hard time understanding the game you know!!
Murphy and Willock had good games. Murphy doesn't realise how good he is, lacks confidence.
Good result.Dubravka tho on that free kick?
