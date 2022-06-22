Stunning Newcastle United Goals | Shearer, Cisse, Shelvey | Squad Goals

A compilation of some of the best @Newcastle United goals scored in the Premier League. This video features Alan Shearer, Papiss Cisse, Jonjo Shelvey, Hatem Ben Arfa, Laurent Robert and loads more!
Howay the lads! ⚫⚪
wouldn't mind finding out what some of tunes in the background are called…
One hell of a Toon Army eh 🔥
2:05 🖤🖤🖤
Fab compilation, must admit I can't remember some of them players…😀
Stunning that nufc are our perfection howay the lads ! 🏴
Nice to see the legends get some recognition here. Sammy Ameobi, Stephen Glass, Carl Cort and Darren Ambrose.
Nice to see Carl Cort pop up on here. Always felt like he could have had a great run with the club if it wasn't for injuries.
TIOTEEEEEE
Titus Bramble. There is a name I didnt expect in this list :-))
No denying the power you could get out of a Mitre Delta in the 90s. Getting smashed off one of them on a rainy Sunday morning, ayaz.
Newcastle Mach day today ⚫️⚪️ Howay the Lads!
Skodمتعة الكرة الإنجليزية.دوري رقم ون💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥
It’s not the Wear Tyne derby, it’s Tyne Wear derby!
Tiote wht a player we miss u brother may allah forgive u and be one allah pleases in His eyes brother ❤
3:00 of all players to deny Chelsea an invincible season
ยุค 2020 เป็นแบบนี้จัง
👍👍👍👍👍🥰😍
Tiote RIP
💪