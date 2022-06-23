PEPE CLOSE TO AGREEING SHOCK MOVE TO NEWCASTLE UNITED

@bazza080808 brings you an update from out the blue… Pepe from Arsenal is at an advance stage and is almost agreed in a cut price deal.
I don't know where you get your information from
But what a load of rubbish you come out with. All of you just listen too others. Who also just guess. Just let the owners do there job. And trust them. THERE'S NO WAY WE'RE GONNA SIGN PEPE. REALLY CAN YOU NOT COME UP WITH SOMETHING BETTER THAN THAT
0% chance
I don't want Nicholas there's a reason why Ashley didn't buy him
f*cking Pepe, surely we deserve better than bloody cast offs
I'd take pepe if it was a decent value, szoboszlai I would love we saw his quality against England yesterday
As an Arsenal fan I don't rate him.The Arsenal hierarchy will be rubbing their hands with glee if they can fob him off on you plus he's injury prone.
He doesn't track back..
Please tell me this a joke
Can consider if below 10M
😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱😴🥱
If we can get Pepe under 20 million quid then why not. Anything above that then no thanks.
NO WAY NO WAY this happens man surely not rather we didn't myself 🙈
I think your sauces (hp and heinz) are having you on mate. Definitely not going in for pepe at all.
Thanks, cant wait for the next video.
Pronounced zobo-sly. He’s quality, good at set pieces
if you believe we are signing pepe lol you will believe anything
noice talent plug the amp in sound some Hendrix
No way that has to be crap this guy is so poor if we get him that is a bad bit of business just like wood is I hope your wrong
If it’s a cut price deal I think Howe can get the best out of him. He was very highly rated before Arsenal signed him
Buddy, Szoboszlai is a hard name for any non Hungarian to pronounce so we'll let you off the hook on this one 😂
I just believe this to be total boll**ks . This is not what the new ownership is about. Moody failure at Arsenal. Disrespectful to Manager, to teammates and a loose Cannon…..we need Pepe as much as we need Mike Ashley…….Exclusive Mike Ashley to buy Newcastle
If we get Pepe I’ll cry, he’s absolutely terrible, and ive watched him loads, would have to be incredibly cheap as it’s a huge risk in my opinion.
What a load of shit
Not Pepe please for the love of god, Dominik Szoboszlai is a hell of a talent plays for r.b Leipzig baz dfb-polkal is a German competition, he’s a baller mate hope this one is true Pepe no thank you
Ekitike is the first through the door. What happens if he's another David Bellion though? We need proven strikers.
We keep being linked with club rejects. If Henderson was any good, he'd be starting ahead of D'Gea. Is D'Gea better than Dubravka? I'm not so sure
Is he the one who scored the penalty against England tonight?
Contacts? Mr Mag who?
I take the piss out of Pepe all the time when bantering with arse fans. I won’t know what to do with myself if this deal pulls off 😂
Stocking up, we will have a decent squad depth if we keep this up.
Ffs why do I click into these click bate videos
Plays for DFB Pokel?! Cmon baz 😂😉 for sure don't think howe has any interest in pepe, might be wrong but it seems like bad attitudes mixed with silly wages won't tempt newcastle.
Everyone wants to come to NCL, PO!
So we go from Moussa Diaby to Nicolas Pepe, talk about several steps down.