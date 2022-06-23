PEPE CLOSE TO AGREEING SHOCK MOVE TO NEWCASTLE UNITED





@bazza080808 brings you an update from out the blue… Pepe from Arsenal is at an advance stage and is almost agreed in a cut price deal.

Please consider subscribing for free or become a member with 4 different levels with different perks.

99p 1 entries to prize draw

1.99 2 entries to prize draw + super 6 entry

2.99 3 entries to prize draw + super 6 entry

4.99 7 entries to prize draw + super 6 entry

Link here

We are also pleased to be in a partnership with Newcastle Benfield a great none league football club. Get down and watch them when you can’t watch Newcastle ☺️

Follow us at

Twitter @ThroughBWEyes

Instagram through_black_and_white_eyes

TikTok @throughblackandwhiteeyes

Facebook Through Black & White Eyes

For an advertisement or business opportunities please contact us at

Throughblackandwhiteeyes8@gmail.com



ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.