EVERTON 1-0 NEWCASTLE UNITED | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

Alex Iwobi scored a dramatic 99th-minute winner as 10-man Everton picked up a vital three points against Newcastle United. An electric Goodison Park was incensed by the decision to send Allan off in the final 10 minutes, but it didn’t matter as Iwobi combined with Calvert-Lewin to send the crowd wild.
Kahrolasıca Everton mutlaka küme düşmeli
that first touch from Iwobi from Colemans pass took 3 Newcastle defenders out and set up the goal, bloody awesome
This win was so good for my mental state. Up the toffies!
As a gunner, I am happy for Iwobi!
a night to remember as an evertoninan. never leaving my team, no matter how well they send their seasons.
Cheering Everton because of lampard.
Not everton fan but i watched this game just for fun, and that goal was stunning The pressure, the atmosphere, the joy Crazy night.
💙
Dan Burn has been playing great for Newcastle, but I have no idea what he was doing for Everton's goal, he starts of in a good position then he basically runs past Iwobi instead of blocking his run and leaves a gaping hole behind him. Just stand of and slow him down, let the team recover, it's basic defending man!
Don't forget, Rafa Benitez give our foundation to be a winner
LOOKS LIKE LAMPARD HAS WON THE WORLD CUP
Very impressive play from iwobi
Fat Frank out
Lampard stop concentrating so much on England players
Coleman was as clutch as Iwobi in that interception, it could've gone both ways until the end.
Miris evertoonn lawan newkestel selebrasinya kayak juara aja.. 😂 padahal masih zona degradasi
💪💪
Not a fan but question? Why r u in this position? U have real good players/gameplay etc. Is it just a confidence issue?
Here's hoping this is the start of u uphill trejectory; u no ur only 2nd t us on teams that have longest mainstay int' top flight and hopefully that'll continue. (Besides if u do go; I'll miss the Merseyside Derby so keep plugging on as the famous Gerry an the Pacers song says wid HOPE in u hearts
A thrilling and entertaining game. Beautiful exchanges of ball between Iwobi and Calvert-Lewin before the ball was sent into Newcastle goal by Iwobi.
Still feeling the buzz. Let's hope that this win will work as a morale-booster and we'll be able to stitch a couple of wins together. UTFT!