EVERTON 1-0 NEWCASTLE UNITED | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS





Alex Iwobi scored a dramatic 99th-minute winner as 10-man Everton picked up a vital three points against Newcastle United. An electric Goodison Park was incensed by the decision to send Allan off in the final 10 minutes, but it didn’t matter as Iwobi combined with Calvert-Lewin to send the crowd wild.

