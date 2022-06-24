HUGO EKITIKE + SVEN BOTMAN HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT – NEWCASTLE UNITED TRANSFER NEWS !!!!!

Fabrizio Romano reports that Hugo Ekitike has agreed a 5 year deal to join Newcastle United #newcastle #nufc #transfers
Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.
Fabrizio Romano reports that Hugo Ekitike has agreed a 5 year deal to join Newcastle United #newcastle #nufc #transfers
Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.
You put your left arm in,
Your left arm out,
In,out,in,out you shake it all about,
You do the ekiteke and ya turn around,
That’s what it’s all about.
Whooo Hugo Ekiteke!
Whoo Hugo Ekiteke!
Whoo Hugo Ekiteke!
Sweet ass hairband. Ekitike is overrated, can't help but think it's a panic buy. Plus Wood will be leading the line next season.
Come on get this man to 35k subs
WHTA
When you order maxi from wish
Hugo Ek-it-tee-kay hope it helps you understand 😁
Why are you wearing that on your head Adam? 😂 not a cool look unless you’re playing tennis lolza
Congrats on 25k subs Adam. Been subbed since around 4-5k. Brilliant to see your channel grow.
Excellent piece of reporting Adam. You ever thought of a career in journalism?
So apparently ekitike doesn't want to come to Newcastle even tho a fee has been agreed between teams
Good on u m8 u bring the news we want to here take care
If you look at hugo wikipedia its says he is a newcastle united player
Not sure a manager should leave a club due to a few fans doing stupid things. Great video this!
Good video Adam. Mate
From Geordie. John Wilson. A Newcastle fan of 17 years
St Maxamen would be the first player out if I had my way.
Keep it up Pearson lad
A watch all your vids Adam you see the difference between you and roobenstein you should reply to your fans more I look at every comment and I’ve never seen you reply haway mate you’d be nothing without us lost drop your ego
Congrats on the 25k lad well deserved 👏
So much better than the Ncle Comical keep it up
Congrats on the 25,000 well deserved. Thanks for the heads up on the auction. Usually grab something and hadn't heard anything.
Good on you for saluting Pardew.
Congratulations Adam, you deserve much more subscribers, just keep on going you are doing a wonderful job thank you
Think Botman will go to Ac as champion league on offer but I certainly hope he doesn’t 🤞
Av said it a million times am not guna say it again……… 🤣🤣🤣🤣
congratulations my mate 👍🏻
congratulations on the 25k
Very brave head wear
Racism is blanket hatred of a particular racial group. Throwing bananas is not this but is is a wind up designed to provoke anger and destroy morale as well as stick 2 fingers up at the constant banging on about racism by the media. The media are provocateurs whose aim is ‘enrage for maximum engage’. In other words the more they enrage the more people read or watch their content. The public are being constantly hoodwinked by their divisive duplicity. It’s time the media were held accountable for their destructive practices.
Ekitike does look kinda slight built at the minute… but he's sure a decent age to bring in and with sell on value so,worth a punt.
Botman would be a massive signing tho,
ill be more excited by Botman signing.
Respect for your comments on racism and congrats on your achievements (25k subs).
#BlackCatsRule
Rocking the Rab c nesbitt look