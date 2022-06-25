🇧🇷 Bruno Guimarães' First Day as a Newcastle United Player

Go behind the scenes as Bruno Guimarães gets started as a Newcastle United player!
Bruno ❤️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️
Been watching these for donkeys top notch …top ten next season nah top 4 😘
How lucky are we
I love Bruno
He wears a magic hat
And after 2 months he’s incredible
Yosssss,, brazilian in newcastle united, hopefully next season newcastle united will win the english league, at least enter the UCL, greetings from Indonesia🙏🙏
Love this bloke already.
Wow this has aged fantastic!, Sam fender playing in the background, Clark fucking gone, hayden nowhere near the 1st team squad, lacelles on the bench and now his 1st goal. Fucking mint.
Pouca mídia muito futebol 👍
CHANGE LOGO, STADIUM, COACH AND MEDIA TEAM NU.
Go Go Go Newcastle United.👍👍👍👍
This is the start of something big!
Ya'll be safe n spectacular 😀
Those who got up to greet their new team mate are the ones the club should keep. Those who were not bothered, don't have the right attitude to be part of this project.
Brazilian connection.
Seems to be a Bit of a Cocky Shit . Let’s see what he can do .
Lucas Paqueta in the summer if you stay in the EPL too division. Let’s go TOON
He’s definitely gonna be the best midfielder in the championship next season
🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 vamos Bruno Guimarães vamos Newcastle
From a city fan , I'm over the moon for the toon .
🇧🇷⚽️🏆
Eddie, Newcastle Utd staying up. For me the one key player to have in the side to absolutely ensure we stay up, to complete the set at this stage, would be fabulous Danny Rose placed next to Wood.
Hahahahahahha!!!!
See him get off the plane and crumple into a ball with the cold and wind hahahahahahaha!
Good luck lad!
He’ll have quickly be regretting the no socks option with the suite.
Also . STAND THE FUCK UP WHEN YOU SHAKE SOMEONES HAND . Some of his ‘“teammates’ zero respect
Mudah mudahan gacor
We are all seeing a future NUFC LEGEND HERE LADS AND LASSES BRUNO IS A GEORDIE 🖤🤍 HWTL UTM
https://youtu.be/BhZZ4_hCyo4
Nice
To the ones who didn't stand up to greet a player who's travelled miles and could of chose any other big club but ours should be embarrassed…Clark knows he's gone so he don't give a shite, longstaff has seen his replacement flash before his eyes 😆 and I let manquillo off because he was first at the door and got caught off guard 😆 but the rest can go swivel
Notice they avoided the dismal training ground for his first impression
So this is what blood money buys you…enjoy.
Tuesday night going to be buzzin
I can’t wait for … It’s always been my dream to play for a club like Newcastle Utd! 😅😂
I bet he asked if the plane was diverted to a local village airport, and they were like "no this is newcastle"