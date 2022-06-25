🇧🇷 Bruno Guimarães' First Day as a Newcastle United Player



Go behind the scenes as Bruno Guimarães gets started as a Newcastle United player!

⚫️⚪️

35 comentarios en “🇧🇷 Bruno Guimarães' First Day as a Newcastle United Player

  7. Semara Jaya

    Yosssss,, brazilian in newcastle united, hopefully next season newcastle united will win the english league, at least enter the UCL, greetings from Indonesia🙏🙏

  9. garywi57

    Wow this has aged fantastic!, Sam fender playing in the background, Clark fucking gone, hayden nowhere near the 1st team squad, lacelles on the bench and now his 1st goal. Fucking mint.

  15. Ahmed AlQassem

    Those who got up to greet their new team mate are the ones the club should keep. Those who were not bothered, don't have the right attitude to be part of this project.

  23. Steve Poulsen

    Eddie, Newcastle Utd staying up. For me the one key player to have in the side to absolutely ensure we stay up, to complete the set at this stage, would be fabulous Danny Rose placed next to Wood.

  24. Toon Lad

    Hahahahahahha!!!!

    See him get off the plane and crumple into a ball with the cold and wind hahahahahahaha!

    Good luck lad!

  25. jay Aych are

    He’ll have quickly be regretting the no socks option with the suite.

    Also . STAND THE FUCK UP WHEN YOU SHAKE SOMEONES HAND . Some of his ‘“teammates’ zero respect

  30. Abu Bilal

    To the ones who didn't stand up to greet a player who's travelled miles and could of chose any other big club but ours should be embarrassed…Clark knows he's gone so he don't give a shite, longstaff has seen his replacement flash before his eyes 😆 and I let manquillo off because he was first at the door and got caught off guard 😆 but the rest can go swivel

  35. Anonymous One

    I bet he asked if the plane was diverted to a local village airport, and they were like "no this is newcastle"

Los comentarios están cerrados.