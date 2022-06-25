NEW SEASON, NEW LOOK! Inside St. James Park Stadium (Newcastle United)! Prepare For Premier League



NEW SEASON, NEW LOOK! Inside St. James Park Stadium (Newcastle United)! Prepare For Premier League

Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.

8 comentarios en “NEW SEASON, NEW LOOK! Inside St. James Park Stadium (Newcastle United)! Prepare For Premier League

  2. mark123655

    Getting rid of the SportDirect signage definitely helps.

    But could spend a bit more on tech to improve things.
    Double the size of the existing videoboard.

    Add LED displays either side of Newcastle United – generally display black and white but can also be used for Goal and player intros.

Los comentarios están cerrados.