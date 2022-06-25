NEW SEASON, NEW LOOK! Inside St. James Park Stadium (Newcastle United)! Prepare For Premier League
Couldn’t recognise the place without the Sports Direct tat.
Getting rid of the SportDirect signage definitely helps.
But could spend a bit more on tech to improve things.
Double the size of the existing videoboard.
Add LED displays either side of Newcastle United – generally display black and white but can also be used for Goal and player intros.
Looks like they've put a load of money into that 😂
we need anew stadiam.st james park has had its day.
Whats changing?
Next Elland Road