Every Newcastle Goal scored from the 21/22 season. @Newcastle United
#EveryGoal
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Every Newcastle Goal scored from the 21/22 season. @Newcastle United
#EveryGoal
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Wow
What a goal
Newcastle will be lit next season
Good
Fantastic
Nice!
Great game
Enjoyed every bit of it
Wow
Good job we scored 44 because we conceded more than Burnley
Thanks you for sharing Bro..Great team NUFC.. Good Luck NUFC.. Support JR9 Channel..
It’s going to be interesting seeing Maxim with better players around him. He’s world class when he plays with Wilson, but looked lost with Wood
Only 44 goals hahaha
Enjoyed it, thanks. HWTL
Saint maximim to Wilson was the first and last goal of the season
Terrible editing, and random supporter view half way through. Why not let us enjoy all the goals properly, it’s not as if you tube as a limit
What a year lads. Love you all
That miggy goal is special 😍
Love hearing John Anderson in the background going nuts ⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫