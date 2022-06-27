Everton 1 Newcastle United 0 | Premier League Highlights

Match action from Newcastle United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
Done and Done. NUFC FOREVER.
Please get Almirón off that horrible team and let him play on any other decent team.
Where is new videos?!!!!!
Sign neymar, doku, jovic and nkunku
Ese almiron es un sobrevalorado
The magpies should sign Paulo dybala in the summer transfers it is said that he's contract expires with Juventus and he will no longer renew it,also let's sign the brazilian football star neymar PSG doesn't want him anymore this signings would definitely keep us in the premier league category!⚫⚪🇸🇦🤑👏👏👍
99th minute, what a stitch up.
What happened with Newcastle is exactly what they did against Leeds
Dominating for most minutes and losing by the only proper attempt on target!
Karma
transfer idea asley young,jules kounde
Newcastle CHEMPIK!!!
Small club, nice to see you sell out at Goodison for a change, did the head choppers pay for your tickets?
no way it was a red?
Never a red, what is going on with VAR in the premier league
The reason why Everton scored was because there was a fan on the goal posts. Love the tunes though ❤
Iwobi nice goal
2 pertandingan terakhir magpies kalah, kedua pertandingan kalah karena gol menit akhir. Konsentrasi dan fisik harus terus prima
0:58 asi na un poco hace en la seleccion
Ahora estamos mejor
10 man everton still won efc better team in second half deserved to win ha ha
How didn’t they win
Hahaahha
Iwobii🤩
Poor performance
Miguel almiron do mais
Almiron god
Since losing to Chelsea, losing to Everton
Shows the miss shelvey is his creativity can dig us out of tight scrappy games like this one
We have 3 home games after spurs away 7 points from them and we will definitely be sound.
Wood, Almiron, Krafth. Championship at best.
Four games in 12 days…
Obviously we would be not 100% at it, but should have taken our chances and been more clinical. Maximin is becoming more of a risk by losing the ball so much, but hard to comment too much on him due to the stuff he can pull out of nowhere. Long break, few more players back. Hardly reason to panic.
Perspective needed, especially as to where we were.
Fair play to Everton for pushing on and taking their chance.
The intensity in this match ❤️💥👌
ASM situational awareness is shocking. he can play a quick give and go with joelinton or shield outside to look for Targett on the overlap. he turns into Coleman and takes out entire midfield out and leaves a 5 on 3
Wood's a waste of money
MANTAP JUGA GAYA MAEN NEWCASTLE
That Newcastle keeper needs bigger arms
Newcastle need 3 wins out of 9 matches to stay in the Premier League
Hello everyone
😂
fuck shelvey that pass was hospital
You're only showing Newcastle highlights instead of both teams, shame on you
And then that idiot who runs on the pitch I mean what’s the point
Absolutely shocked . What a choke
Money cant buy class
How did new castle lose
Nooo
I’m Brazilian and I don’t want to see Everton, Newcastle, Leeds and Aston Villa to get relegated. They are very traditional English teams
This is infuriating to fuck how do we defend like that at the end fuck off man stop conceding shitty end of the game goals fucking terrible defending fucking pissed off man takes the fucking piss
All we need is a spaz to tie themselves to a goalpost to win the next game