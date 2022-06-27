Everton 1 Newcastle United 0 | Premier League Highlights



Match action from Newcastle United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

47 comentarios en “Everton 1 Newcastle United 0 | Premier League Highlights

  6. Marco Armenta

    The magpies should sign Paulo dybala in the summer transfers it is said that he's contract expires with Juventus and he will no longer renew it,also let's sign the brazilian football star neymar PSG doesn't want him anymore this signings would definitely keep us in the premier league category!⚫⚪🇸🇦🤑👏👏👍

  8. Ajinkya Ajax Salvi

    What happened with Newcastle is exactly what they did against Leeds

    Dominating for most minutes and losing by the only proper attempt on target!

    Karma

  16. SN Syiput

    2 pertandingan terakhir magpies kalah, kedua pertandingan kalah karena gol menit akhir. Konsentrasi dan fisik harus terus prima

  29. R H

    Four games in 12 days…

    Obviously we would be not 100% at it, but should have taken our chances and been more clinical. Maximin is becoming more of a risk by losing the ball so much, but hard to comment too much on him due to the stuff he can pull out of nowhere. Long break, few more players back. Hardly reason to panic.

    Perspective needed, especially as to where we were.

    Fair play to Everton for pushing on and taking their chance.

  31. The DeviousOrange

    ASM situational awareness is shocking. he can play a quick give and go with joelinton or shield outside to look for Targett on the overlap. he turns into Coleman and takes out entire midfield out and leaves a 5 on 3

  45. Red Panda Agency Entertainment

    I’m Brazilian and I don’t want to see Everton, Newcastle, Leeds and Aston Villa to get relegated. They are very traditional English teams

  46. kallum nufc

    This is infuriating to fuck how do we defend like that at the end fuck off man stop conceding shitty end of the game goals fucking terrible defending fucking pissed off man takes the fucking piss

Los comentarios están cerrados.