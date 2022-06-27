OFFICIAL: Newcastle United Release NEW 22/23 Home Kit!



26 comentarios en “OFFICIAL: Newcastle United Release NEW 22/23 Home Kit!

  4. PJ w

    So if players dont like the embroidery for the badge how come castore have still embroidered their badge 🤔

    Lets see if they make the regular kit out of better material and fitting for us northern lads who arent professional footballer physique

    Overall looks alright depends on quality if ill buy

  5. REASON℠

    Disappointed to see the same sponsor on the shirt, it just look so unprofessional, cheap and out of place, not exactly what we need to catch new fans around the world, but otherwise, the shirt itself looks great, huge upgrade, very classic. I love that. Sell the shirt without the sponsor.

  6. Cold Slushy

    Honestly what a great idea that for years I couldn’t understand a solution to (2 different badges)😭😭 makes the £65 almost worth it. I mean it’s still a rip off but a sewn badge makes me feel a lot better about it. Good stuff from castore. And you matty of course great stuff as always putting the work in 💪🏻

  9. James Hines

    Can't stand the fun88 I wish it was without it. Kinda spoils it and looks way better without it. It is what it is I'll still get it to support the club 😉 7 out of 10 for me. Would be 10 without fun88

  14. J

    It’s a very simple classy shirt. Tbf the fun88 only looked shit cause the shirt was shit. It actually goes well I like the sponsor, best shirt I’ve seen for a long time. I agree with you they have nailed it. I’d argue it’s the best home kit we’ve had since the 90s

  16. SLX Silentx

    Love this shirt I think they could of done a bit more but it's a really nice kit still. With the sponsor I would rather we just keep fun88 instead of paying a ridiculous amount to get them away and then get a Saudi one. I agre elogo should be made smaller what annoys me is the Chinese text not centred. If it was centered and moved down a bit would.look 10x better. Also think design on sleeves should of been cut up but ye. Really like it.

  17. renngretsch

    Goalie shirt is disappointing, and I am wondering if Newcastle are going to do what they did in 90/91 and change sponsor mid season.

  18. Jackosaurus117

    Can't say I'm the biggest fan of it. Its literally the 18/19 shirt but remade by Castore. Very disappointed that its Fun88 again. The badge is lovely not gonna lie. I'm waiting for the Saudi one tho

  20. Bruce Scott

    No name and number option ?

    Gotta wait a whole month for it to be sent out ?

    No klarna option unlike all other items ?

    Castore really aren’t good at this are they?

    Besides that its a very nice shirt 😂

