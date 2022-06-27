OFFICIAL: Newcastle United Release NEW 22/23 Home Kit!

Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –
Follow us –
Instagram –
Twitter –
TikTok –
#NUFC #FanTV #Newcastle
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
Kit is ok and what about FUN 88 Sponspership logo..? And golden is much more better than blue
I don't like the rings on the neck and arms
No aramco? Wtf
So if players dont like the embroidery for the badge how come castore have still embroidered their badge 🤔
Lets see if they make the regular kit out of better material and fitting for us northern lads who arent professional footballer physique
Overall looks alright depends on quality if ill buy
Disappointed to see the same sponsor on the shirt, it just look so unprofessional, cheap and out of place, not exactly what we need to catch new fans around the world, but otherwise, the shirt itself looks great, huge upgrade, very classic. I love that. Sell the shirt without the sponsor.
Honestly what a great idea that for years I couldn’t understand a solution to (2 different badges)😭😭 makes the £65 almost worth it. I mean it’s still a rip off but a sewn badge makes me feel a lot better about it. Good stuff from castore. And you matty of course great stuff as always putting the work in 💪🏻
the goal keeper kits MINT 🟢 😂
Im definitely getting it looks great more Stripes than last season quality
Can't stand the fun88 I wish it was without it. Kinda spoils it and looks way better without it. It is what it is I'll still get it to support the club 😉 7 out of 10 for me. Would be 10 without fun88
Nah, red numbers on the back is a must
@The Magpie Channel TV – Matty as a Arsenal fan i rate this NEW home 22-23 kit 5/10
Good kit
Matt Targett confirmed
It’s a very simple classy shirt. Tbf the fun88 only looked shit cause the shirt was shit. It actually goes well I like the sponsor, best shirt I’ve seen for a long time. I agree with you they have nailed it. I’d argue it’s the best home kit we’ve had since the 90s
Fucks sake that fun 88 looks so shit
Love this shirt I think they could of done a bit more but it's a really nice kit still. With the sponsor I would rather we just keep fun88 instead of paying a ridiculous amount to get them away and then get a Saudi one. I agre elogo should be made smaller what annoys me is the Chinese text not centred. If it was centered and moved down a bit would.look 10x better. Also think design on sleeves should of been cut up but ye. Really like it.
Goalie shirt is disappointing, and I am wondering if Newcastle are going to do what they did in 90/91 and change sponsor mid season.
Can't say I'm the biggest fan of it. Its literally the 18/19 shirt but remade by Castore. Very disappointed that its Fun88 again. The badge is lovely not gonna lie. I'm waiting for the Saudi one tho
65quid though
No name and number option ?
Gotta wait a whole month for it to be sent out ?
No klarna option unlike all other items ?
Castore really aren’t good at this are they?
Besides that its a very nice shirt 😂
👏
Il still be getting mine from China for £15…£65 fuck off
Hopefully the away kit is in Saudi Colours. Can’t wait to wear that at Amnesty international events!
Lovely kit rent lad toon toon
Lovely Shirt Much better With the embroidery badge. I’ll be getting it 👌
que Kimmy-jka.Monster encantan tus videos. Bendiciones hermosa Celina que Dios te cuide donde quiera los mortalesg abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer