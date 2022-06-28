NEWCASTLE UNITED 22/23 SEASON FIXTURES RELEASED!

Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –
Can't wait for next season
Liverpool and City in the first five games? Excellent let’s get them out of the way. If we can start off on fire then they are good fixtures to have so soon as we won’t have to play them again for a long time. Then we can kick on from there and really push up the table with consistent performances and plenty of wins!
Premiership champions Newcastle United 22/23 heard it here first.
Graeme Jones needs sacking
I noticed we always get and I mean this term loosely "top 6 side" for our last game….do they expect us to be relegation threatened on the last day 😆
Wasn't Nottingham forest' last game in the premiership, was away against Newcastle, 5-1 to Newcastle
fear no one
Might be a tough game. Newly promoted sides sometimes start the season on fire. Brentford turned arsenal over first game last season for example.
Interesting start!
Yes Yes