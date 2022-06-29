NEWCASTLE ISSUE SVEN BOTMAN WARNING! 'TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT!'



  1. david Richardson

    Allegedly it's down to "Agent greed" hanging back to line their own pockets. own pockets. Regarding botman. Being a former pro dart player from dunston, and a family friend of a certain family.

  4. taherajenz

    NU can’t get away from the NU Tax because they have trillionaire owners and the only way round it is if NU fans start demanding the Saudis to sell back to a British or American owner with less money that way there will be no NU Tax on transfers due to having Middle Eastern owners who are filthy rich. Go get back a British owner for NUFC that way the extra transfer tax on players will defo stop.

  7. Geordie Dee

    Krafth and Dubravka were my unsung heroes, used to hate when people would say "whys Krafth starting" if Eddie trusts him then so do I and he gave some brilliant performances over the season

  9. budweizer100

    Hey man. Where did you hear that Newcastle have said "take it or leave it"? I can't see anyone mentioning this.

  10. Aaron Bennett

    if hes wanting too go too AC Milan over us whcih he was then his heart isnt in coming too us…Id walk away from him and send out a message that we wont be held too ransome by clubs…NEXT

  13. Luke Bailey

    I can't help but feel like if Botman comes in now we fans will be straight on his back at the earliest mistake because of this.

  14. Chris Hutton

    Getting quality players is important. Getting players with the right attitude is far more important. Playing silly games is NOT showing the right attitude.

  18. wayne mathison

    he needs to stop beating🥁 around the bush and stop trying to get more money little divvey👿 great player but theres many more out there😁😉👍

  22. Jack Dunphy

    Is it time to stop supporting these players kneeling before KO or should we continue with this leftist ideological nonsense?

  23. J

    I can see Newcastle walking away from Botman, I think we have standards on the kinda players we bring now, it seems we avoid mercenaries, and it’s looking like that’s what Botman is. Move on to someone else.

