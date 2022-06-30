NICOLO ZANIOLO BID CONFIRMED BY SKY SPORTS – NEWCASTLE UNITED TRANSFER NEWS

Sky Sports confirm that Newcastle United have made a bid for Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo #newcastle #nufc #transfers
Matt Target has been brilliant and if we don't sign him it will be a mistake , No world beater but gives a great shift and better than he's been given . Sign him and upgrade later
Sign nathan ake off us for 50 mil lol 😆 😂
Do a video on tiote!!! 5 years today we lost him! What a goal man, it will nwver be forgotten!! RIP
From what I can gather, he doesn't want to know. Feeling's mutual TBQH
Newcastle United official TV is now purely surviving on click bait. By far the most unreliable source and channel going.
Zaniolo Is going to AC.Milan
Hi Adam I’ve just checked zaniolo’s goalassits stats over the past 3 seasons and there horrific for player of his price, that paired with his seemingly constant injury problems I’d be happy if we stay well clear of this guy, moussa diaby has more goal contributions this season then zaniolo has in the past three years by quite a large margin, baring in mind they would be a very similar price, dont really need to say much more.
Why not Tammy if we are bidding for Roma players
Lodi is a must
I’d stay well clear of Manchester airport tbh
Thanks for all the updates! Any news on the revamp to the training ground?
Adam are you having a laugh going on about people saying this one is signing that one is signing have you got a short memory have a look at the headlines of your uploads over winter done deals and 99 percenters you posted about ? Who do you get your inside information from absolute contradiction you like
Presumably no Paqueta deal if this goes through as they'd play in the same position
Every player and his dog has been touted as being “signed”. Until there’s a photo of him with the toon stripes at at james park I won’t believe anything
This is all BS. Clubs know NCL have money so they spread rumors to get rid of their trash. PO.
Matt Targett is the bomb.
Rumors, boring rumors, go away and don't come back until we get some signings.
some agents might leak stuff to journalists to put there clients in the shop window
Couldn't believe the BTEC comment made about Targett yesterday thought that channel had more about them
Target is the man I feel, Lodi is a fantastic buy but Target can attack too…..seems to make more sense.
Ahhh ffs why we going for him he’s really injury prone
