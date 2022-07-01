Are Newcastle SAFE From Relegation? | Brentford 0-2 Newcastle Highlights

Newcastle beat Brentford 2-0 to extend their unbeaten run to seven games and move up to 14th in the table.
as a Liverpool fan I've allways liked Newcastle and their fans, had some great matches and always good banter so I'm delighted to see the club being ran in the right direction. I have a feeling i'm going to grow to dislike Newcastle in the next few years as you progress and we're close rivals, but in my mind one of the most deserving fan group for a big upturn in fortunes. may as well say that now before the resentment builds. enjoy it Geordies.
Love seeing Brian invested in Football again
I actually lost my balance after "…and his sister's a pole vaulter…." 🤣🤣🤣
We need 3 wins and maybe a couple of draws in 13 games I'm quietly confidant now hwtl ⚫⚪⚫⚪
you guys remember rorys video saying they were relegated ?
36 points is historically what you need to assuredly avoid relegation. Newcastle might get their arse handed to them by the big teams, but I have a hard time seeing how they won't get 11 points from their next 11 games.
Giving the form they are showing and still improving i am confident in them remaining a premiership team come the end of the season, however nothing is set i stone until the points are on the board but however with a manager of Eddie's mindset i feel comfortable in the knowledge that he will not allow the players to switch off. We have the winning mindset now and the defence looks pretty solid which is a delight to know.
Buvey is so unintentionally funny 😂
Love seeing Geordie happy and Newcastle doing well.
I genuinely am disappointed with TG, only cares about his team.anf cheers them on because they are rich and have better players. Can't exactly call himself a die hard newcastle fan can he.
Love them to stay up as a city fan, anything that makes it harder for a
United Liverpool and Arsenal (media darlings) the better. Hope another team gets great owners someone like Birmingham.
We’ll finish above Leicester at this rate. They can’t buy a win and we can’t stop winning. Come on
the yemen genocide club: big up tha toon.
eddie howe=🐐
Hahahahahaha…this guy on the left…. could have been a stand up comedian too…unknowingly…🤣🤣🤣hahahaha..tooooool
WiLl Be GoOd In ThE cHaMpIoNsHiP
I get as much joy from seeing Brian love it than I do from being a Newcastle fan myself
I keep enjoying seeing Newcastle get out of trouble. But then I realise that in 5 years (at most) I am going to hate them for their successes 😅
Now we see the players were always the problem before 😂
Buvey is a legend 😎🤣🔥☝️
If you watch True Geordie you become a Newcastle fan haha
Wait about like 5 years Newcastle will destroy every club, and why not maybe he will take champions league one day.
I could get lost in duveys sleepy eyes 👀 😂
Don't be so daft. We are only 4 points clear with 13 games left to play. Of course we are not safe yet.
i've always thought mike dean looks like Jasper Carrot – but Jasper is a better ref
Respect & Peace
Bring back the football hangover
I think people underestimated just how good Eddie Howe is. There were points in the past when he was at Bournemouth that he was getting linked with the Arsenal job. Then when things went tits up he kind of got written off. But I would say that at a club like Bournemouth the way it operates on a shoe string, it was always going to end badly eventually no matter who was in charge.
Buvey cheers so much waffle how has he got a job
Watching this while I was eating a mars bar 😢