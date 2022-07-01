Are Newcastle SAFE From Relegation? | Brentford 0-2 Newcastle Highlights



Newcastle beat Brentford 2-0 to extend their unbeaten run to seven games and move up to 14th in the table.

Head to to sign up, fund your account and get a free share worth up to £200. As with all investments, your capital is at risk. #Ad

📧 Business Email : info@truegeordie.com

📹 True Geordie :

💬 Twitch :

👑 True Geordie Xtra Channel :

⚽️ The Kick Off Channel :

🐦 Twitter :

📸 Instagram :

The Kick Off Crew:

👤 Laurence McKenna:

👤 Rory Jennings:

👤 Adam McKola:

comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.

29 comentarios en “Are Newcastle SAFE From Relegation? | Brentford 0-2 Newcastle Highlights

  1. afunny username

    as a Liverpool fan I've allways liked Newcastle and their fans, had some great matches and always good banter so I'm delighted to see the club being ran in the right direction. I have a feeling i'm going to grow to dislike Newcastle in the next few years as you progress and we're close rivals, but in my mind one of the most deserving fan group for a big upturn in fortunes. may as well say that now before the resentment builds. enjoy it Geordies.

  6. Mitjitsu

    36 points is historically what you need to assuredly avoid relegation. Newcastle might get their arse handed to them by the big teams, but I have a hard time seeing how they won't get 11 points from their next 11 games.

  7. David Hughes

    Giving the form they are showing and still improving i am confident in them remaining a premiership team come the end of the season, however nothing is set i stone until the points are on the board but however with a manager of Eddie's mindset i feel comfortable in the knowledge that he will not allow the players to switch off. We have the winning mindset now and the defence looks pretty solid which is a delight to know.

  10. BigKuriboh

    I genuinely am disappointed with TG, only cares about his team.anf cheers them on because they are rich and have better players. Can't exactly call himself a die hard newcastle fan can he.

  11. Dave Clare

    Love them to stay up as a city fan, anything that makes it harder for a
    United Liverpool and Arsenal (media darlings) the better. Hope another team gets great owners someone like Birmingham.

  15. PsychedelicNinja85

    Hahahahahaha…this guy on the left…. could have been a stand up comedian too…unknowingly…🤣🤣🤣hahahaha..tooooool

  18. 4Bester

    I keep enjoying seeing Newcastle get out of trouble. But then I realise that in 5 years (at most) I am going to hate them for their successes 😅

  22. NGxi - نواف

    Wait about like 5 years Newcastle will destroy every club, and why not maybe he will take champions league one day.

  27. jaryd12345

    I think people underestimated just how good Eddie Howe is. There were points in the past when he was at Bournemouth that he was getting linked with the Arsenal job. Then when things went tits up he kind of got written off. But I would say that at a club like Bournemouth the way it operates on a shoe string, it was always going to end badly eventually no matter who was in charge.

Los comentarios están cerrados.