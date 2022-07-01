CLASS SIGNING* HUGO EKITIKE SET TO SIGN FOR NEWCASTLE UNITED !!!!!

Hugo Ekitike is agreed to join Newcastle United in principle according to multiple reports #newcastle #nufc #transfers
He won't sign for Newcastle simple as your talking shite
It will be interesting to see how long it takes for Newcastle to get some ' Silverware ' ?
Big one this Adam what a player the kid is, got 50 quid on us winning the league when we're top at Xmas the cash out will be nice 👍🏽 haha keep up the good work mate
Never heard of him?? Good?
10-15 goals a reckon
Lads got bags full of potential,good signing if we get him.
🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦👍
his great but he need some time just like bruno did.
Eddie Howe will settle in Ecky-Tecky gradually, the way he did with Bruno, even though he probably didn't need it. We have a manager who does things properly now . . unlike Brucie.
15 plus a season
Well done on your hard work to keep us up to date son loyal magpie think he will score between 15 and 20
Hi Adam, thanks for the update mate
have they started with the training ground upgrade yet?
He ll be up there with haaland
Maybe another Henry HWTL ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
This is the problem with this world the 19 year old isnt even signed yet and your putting pressure on him haha give the guy a chance to land in England first
I am getting high expectations now. They are signing for European football it seems.
this young lad is more an attacking midfielder now nunes is a real centre forward, I really hope newcastle can sign both then we will be going places.
new wonder kid we ever have after Milner long long time ago…
Thought he must be turning up at the ground as you had your sharp haircut. 😉
Birth is not certain lol
Twitter says "Hugo Ekitike is expected to play next season in the Premier League. The player has agreed to join Newcastle in England. The two clubs had already agreed on a transfer of around 36 million euros (plus 10 bonuses)."
Just because it’s his first season and Wilson will probably be first choice I will go 11
Looking like Edwards is 0/2 for transfer budget from Jan and summer
I think it's important that we don't expect too much of Hugo in his first season at Newcastle, should he sign. Yes, the kid has bags of potential, but he is far from the finished article. I hope the pressure to perform based on his price tag doesn't lose him confidence if in his first few games he doesn't produce. However, given time and patience by the club and our fans, and the right coaching by Eddie Howe, I can see him become the player he is expected to be, and hopefully a toon legend. I can see him score perhaps between 7 and 12 in his first season with us. However there are several player traits he needs to work on, including aerial attacking and communication. I'm sure Eddie and his team, and our players will help with that. Great video mate keep up the great work.
TBH I dont think PSG were serious about getting him, Dortmund sounded like they were keen though, anyway If he does come we will see if he is up to the PL as it's a big increase in level from the french league.
Sharp hair cut lad 👍🏻
"Hi guys, welcome back to …" what?
I think Wilson will have a great season and get about 15 goals I think Ekitike will be a bit part player and get 6 in his first season
bit concerned we looking at so many youngsters, potential players. bit experience also needed.
Watched him against Argentina in the U23's… definitely Henry'esque in his movement and ball control. But will def need a season or 2 to bulk up and get up to physicality of Prem.
A just wanna say, Luke Edwards is an absolute clown 🤡.. suggesting we'll only have a £60m transfer kitty 🙄 the daft twisted little man.
Anyways, keep doing what you're doing Adam 🙌 great work ⚫⚪
Really smart signing. I am sure that this will encourage others to believe in the project.
22
Well done son. Good job
I Guess we will have to wait till the 10th before we see any signings?