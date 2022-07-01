*CLASS SIGNING* HUGO EKITIKE SET TO SIGN FOR NEWCASTLE UNITED !!!!!



Hugo Ekitike is agreed to join Newcastle United in principle according to multiple reports #newcastle #nufc #transfers

36 comentarios en “*CLASS SIGNING* HUGO EKITIKE SET TO SIGN FOR NEWCASTLE UNITED !!!!!

  3. Khris Thompson

    Big one this Adam what a player the kid is, got 50 quid on us winning the league when we're top at Xmas the cash out will be nice 👍🏽 haha keep up the good work mate

  9. Chris Banks

    Eddie Howe will settle in Ecky-Tecky gradually, the way he did with Bruno, even though he probably didn't need it. We have a manager who does things properly now . . unlike Brucie.

  16. Ray S

    This is the problem with this world the 19 year old isnt even signed yet and your putting pressure on him haha give the guy a chance to land in England first

  18. Harry Lithgow

    this young lad is more an attacking midfielder now nunes is a real centre forward, I really hope newcastle can sign both then we will be going places.

  22. TyneBytes

    Twitter says "Hugo Ekitike is expected to play next season in the Premier League. The player has agreed to join Newcastle in England. The two clubs had already agreed on a transfer of around 36 million euros (plus 10 bonuses)."

  25. Andy Wood

    I think it's important that we don't expect too much of Hugo in his first season at Newcastle, should he sign. Yes, the kid has bags of potential, but he is far from the finished article. I hope the pressure to perform based on his price tag doesn't lose him confidence if in his first few games he doesn't produce. However, given time and patience by the club and our fans, and the right coaching by Eddie Howe, I can see him become the player he is expected to be, and hopefully a toon legend. I can see him score perhaps between 7 and 12 in his first season with us. However there are several player traits he needs to work on, including aerial attacking and communication. I'm sure Eddie and his team, and our players will help with that. Great video mate keep up the great work.

  26. Shana Jackson

    TBH I dont think PSG were serious about getting him, Dortmund sounded like they were keen though, anyway If he does come we will see if he is up to the PL as it's a big increase in level from the french league.

  29. Andrew Field

    I think Wilson will have a great season and get about 15 goals I think Ekitike will be a bit part player and get 6 in his first season

  31. Blannibal

    Watched him against Argentina in the U23's… definitely Henry'esque in his movement and ball control. But will def need a season or 2 to bulk up and get up to physicality of Prem.

  32. stevie elliott

    A just wanna say, Luke Edwards is an absolute clown 🤡.. suggesting we'll only have a £60m transfer kitty 🙄 the daft twisted little man.
    Anyways, keep doing what you're doing Adam 🙌 great work ⚫⚪

