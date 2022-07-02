OFFICIAL : NICK POPE SIGNS FOR NEWCASTLE UNITED ON A 4 YEAR DEAL !!!
Looks like a decent signing, good age and bags of premiership experience.
Hopefully he takes over from dinosaur arms Jordan Pickford as England no.1 goalkeeper
Great to see our owners going with top quality home grown talent like Nick Pope, Trippier, Targett and Burn etc.
Nick Pope has established himself in the PL as one of the best keepers he's the 3rd best keeper in the league for clean sheets and with a solid back four at Newcastle with the likes of Trippier, Burn, and Targett etc the lad will really kick on over these next 4yrs.
Apparently since the 2019/20 season no goalkeeper besides Ederson and Allison has kept more clean sheets than Nick Pope so for 10m he's an absolute steal.
Great signing
I don’t think he would have come to us if he wasn’t promised the number 1 spot he needs that to go to the World Cup !!!
I'm sorry
But no way will EDDIE HOWE HAVE ALREADY GIVEN POPE THE NO.1 SHIRT. FOR 1. HE'S NOT AS GOOD AS DUBRAVKA
See how easy it is with a PROPER agent unlike some other money grabbing ones lol
Good signing for £10m .. hoping we still get Ekitike and Botman in the door despite the rumours to the contrary
