NKUNKU IS ON FIRE!! 🔥 FIFA 22 Newcastle United Career Mode EP3





#FIFA22 #CAREERMODE #newcastleunited #edgaras

In this series we are taking control of Newcastle UTD! This team is in need of a big rebuild with its brand new ownership & that’s what we are here for. Our goal is to get Newcastle into the Champions League and become one of the best teams in the world! World class signings, insane homegrown talents, and Millions of Dollars already in the team will help us transform Newcatle UTD into one of the best teams in Europe!

Media:

Twitch:

Insta:

Twitter:

Discord:

BUSINESS EMAIL: adroiiit@gmail.com



ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.