NKUNKU IS ON FIRE!! 🔥 FIFA 22 Newcastle United Career Mode EP3

In this series we are taking control of Newcastle UTD! This team is in need of a big rebuild with its brand new ownership & that’s what we are here for. Our goal is to get Newcastle into the Champions League and become one of the best teams in the world! World class signings, insane homegrown talents, and Millions of Dollars already in the team will help us transform Newcatle UTD into one of the best teams in Europe!
you should sign sven botman for the defence since he has been linked with newcastle
If u need a striker to replace callum Wilson in the future Goncalo Ramos is a good shout
U should sign Nick pope since he went to Newcastle irl and u would also sign Sven botman since he is also signing irl
We will let the clean sheet objective pass
Rubén neves from wolves would be a great signing
Great episode
Looks like your getting a lot better at fifa
Player of the episode has to be nkunku
He’s been a hell a r a mmkb
And try NDICKA or a UPAMECANO
Underated YouTuber🔥
Sign Eljif Elmas from Macedonia
Sign. Sesko. Broja may be more well known but Sesko would be a bit more realistic and a unique transfer. Lascelles imo hasn’t rlly impressed but you can rotate him with Burn for the time being.
Pls sign broja he is 🔥 i always sign him in my career modes love your vids EdGoat❤️❤️❤️
keep going man we need hispanics to make it to the top 🔥 of youtube
Wait how did you make Jamal (don't know how to spell his last name) send you that message?
keep lascelles and get amine gouiri for January and sell wood.
Episode Objective: get 2 goals with Hayden
Forfeit: Hayden cannot play the next episode as captain
Pls sign Gavi for back up and sign Lacroix for the CB position love the episodes
You should sign Sven Botman as he is linked with them irl
Sign Armando Broja because he is fire🔥
I think u should sign Armando Broja because he is a young prospect with lot of potential and we all know he can be the next big thing for Chelsa but he would be a great pick up.
U should sign Armando Broja bcoz he has been linked a lot with Newcastle and he is the type of striker Newcastle need, maybe he can be the next Alan Shearer for Newcastle
Pov: Edgar doesn't say " boys" 😂😂
Sell lascelles
Sign lacroix or koulibaly
For next ep you have to to score a long shot (finnese shot) with bale
Pcq: I recommend play cristobal as a backup cam so give him some game time BTW POTE nkunku
Put Nkunku as a CF and give youth academy player a chance because Nkunku has been in form as a CF
Episode objective: score 5goals with saint maximin forfeit: he will not play for 2 games