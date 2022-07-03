Newcastle United Women Make History at St James’ Park and Inspire a Generation under Amanda Stavely!

Full pre-match fan interviews and build up as well as match highlights.
Hope you enjoy 👍🏻
Brilliant video ma8 well done 👏 everyone for attending 👏👍 colly bt8
A better gate than some PL men's teams..
Great vlog – sorry I missed it HWT lasses
Anything that inspires children to get more exercise is really positive. And it is another example of how Staveley et al are breathing life back into the city. However, they clearly need to invest in the club to raise the quality of the football.
Nothing against woman's football….. But don't ask me to watch it.
Thank you!
Another brilliant video thanks Eddy. The wife and kids were there but unfortunately I’m floating about at work on me ship off west Africa so gutted I couldn’t make it ! Infact I’ve missed the rest of the season 🤦♂️ keep up the great videos, nice to see you making a star appearance on Adam Ps channel again 🤣👍 Regards bud
Great video Eddie. Love the analogy that Alan used about Alnwick Town Ladies being like a Greggs pasty😂
Absolutely brilliant!
I think Mike Ashley missed out big style by not allowing this in the past.
Thanks for this Eddie.
Your interviews with the girls and Alan from Alnwick Womens team were lovely.
a great advert for women's football and to see one of my daughter's old players stepping out onto st James park was even better, I have been 15 years following girls football as a parent of players and now coaches and it might now start to get the recognition it deserves well-done ladies
More fans than what Man City mens team get
Come on Nufc woman team win today. Ps Eddie great podcast again
So many kids have never been to SJP, they now have this memory of a great atmosphere and game. This is a great way to get the next generation of fans and potential Newcastle players hooked on our club. This should be a regular thing, womens games at SJP at say £3-5 a ticket.
Very enjoyable vid Ed. Can't wait when we move back. Will be a great family outing to cheer the team on. Cheers mate, Richard the Manc.
It's truly amazing and deserving what the new owners are doing, was truly impressed watching a few videos!
I think it was Gary Neville, is not to look at the negatives on Saudi Arabia's human rights track record. Is to look at the positives, its how you change a way of thinking, which certainly won't happen overnight (any sports even internationally that is), honestly its amazing!
Hi Eddie my friend I saw you twice yesterday and I uploaded my videos did you get a copyright claim I got 2
Great video Eddie. If you ever want to find out about the history of Newcastle united women you should get in touch with Kim Moore she's the one who started it all off in the 80's. It was a different time back then and unfortunately the Newcastle board weren't interested. However, we were given strips to play Manchester united women at Wembley in 1996 before Keegans lads played in the community shield.
Absolutely brilliant
Me daughters first time at st.James and she loved it. Was a cracking afternoon.
Such an important moment
They should be in the hoose deeing the cleaning and making the dinna on a Sunday.
Burnley fan here, but Newcastle resident. You lot up here know how to support a football team. Newcastle will dominate the rest of this century if all things fall into place, and that cathedral of football in SJP will be full every week. Amazing
absolutely brilliant!!! <3
How the times have changed this is the start of great things SHAME on Ashley these girls have been neglected now the new management is giving these kids a new lease on life