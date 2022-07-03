Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
Eddie Howe has been far more important than the influx of money we had in January. Can’t wait to see what he does with a full summer of training and signings next year
Manager of the season!!
great job Eddie Howe.one of the best EPL manager now.same job was Pellegrini.manchini at the mancity manager
Whatever Eddie does from now on, we will never forget how he and his back room team, supported by the owners, have transformed the mentality of the squad and the supporters since Christmas
We were 100% doomed and nailed on to gan doon, a laughing stock, I had fellas introduced to me, and grinning like a chesser cat, your sh@te and going doon, ha ha! Talk aboot egg on faces…wowza nothing short of a miracle, unbelievable, back to the levels of wor Bob and KK in 1 season…bring it on!!!😎
Love Wrighty…. But sick of hearing pundits saying that Toon fans were expecting bigger managers and bigger players straight from the off. Living up here I have hardly heard anyone say that – maybe in jest or because of a youthful adrenaline rush- but very much the minority. It undermines the fans and at source is prejudice and jealousy from the South.
Big up shay! C’mon the boys!!
Come on the toon man ! 👊🏻⚫️⚪️
We will spend in the summer and be challenging at the other end next season you watch..!! Remember when the takeover happened paul merson among other saying we would struggle to attract players and be relegated blar blar blar..!! Centre back (Carlos or botman) centre forward ( Nunez or Ivan ) another centre mid ( Bruno pal ) we keep key players fit 🤷♂️
Eddie Howe"s black and white army
Bring on Liverpool
Shay Given knows the score ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Bruno guimaraes pl best player
i thought given and wrighty were on the jeremy kyle show for a second 😂.. get up there newcastle, eddie howe has made us proud fans again. up the toon!
"Wood"signing turned everything around at newcastle,somehowhowes best move so far, even if he hasnt scored as many goals , as he wood like ,YET, must be a good luck charm , hard work helps,his win loss record since signing speaks for itself compared to where newcastle were before they signed him ,next season awaits in premier league
SAUDI MAGS TAKING OVER 🚀👏🏻🇸🇦🇧🇷
If you at Newcastle's fixtures we could have a say on top four, the PL winner, and the relegation fight. We play Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal, after Norwich, and then Burnley last game of the season. There'll be very little pressure on us, so there could be some interesting results between now and the end of the season. I suppose the counter to that is that the players might put the flip flops on, but I don't think Howe will allow that.
I think we should bombard the vatican with letters and ema0ils demanding they consider Eddie Howe for a sainthood.
Eddie, manager of the season for sure!!
Wrighty is a closet Newcastle fan you can tell
And I’m loving every minute of it⚫️⚪️
Mon the toon
Closer to west ham than the bottom 3 now. Eddie howe manager of the season
Looking up ⬛⬜⬛⬜
