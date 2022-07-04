First Reaction to LOUD NEWCASTLE UNITED FANS!! TOON ARMY IS AMAZING!

THE BEST PART ABOUT THIS CLUB
Original Video:
Up the mags!
won fuck all in my lifetime and we're still the most loyal and loudest fans in the country
Away games are always a blast.
Have a look at the last home game this season against Arsenal.
Flag display was epic.
As an American, this is awesome. I heard they haven’t won in like 60 years. Such loyal fans! You will never find this in America.
Would love to see u react to the takeover and what we are now without Ashley
Amazing reaction, we love our club ❤️
Watch the extended highlights of newcastle vs arsenal last home game of the season
Newcastle are the loudest fans in England
Up the mags
Best club and fans toon toon ⚫⚪⚫⚪
I’m a Toon fan good to see people watching and listening to us, I’m proud to be a Geordie through the good and the bad , Toon Toon Black and White Army ⚫⚪⚫⚪
up the toons
I know you say you aren't a Newcastle fan however you do seem tempted by the dark side.
I’ve supported Newcastle since 1990 absolutely amazing team… when Ashley tried to break the Newcastle spirit we thought back and now we have Wor Mandy all the players are great and Howe is doing us proud and made us believe…. HWTL
I am a loud and proud Newcastle United fan, and when I say we have the best/loudest fans in England I’m not joking… we were away at Leicester and we lost 4-0 but yet we were still singing after the game, we out sang Leicester fans all game, how many teams fans still sing loud when 4-0 down?! None!! We are the passion, we are the fans, we are the team, we are UNITED!! I love my football club!! ⚫️⚪️ you really need to visit st James park to witness the flags, the atmosphere, the noise!! You won’t regret your visit… it’s a MUST… ps you had that video on large screen and didn’t mention the inflatable penis once!! 🤣 🤣 👍
React to the last home game against arsenal the season we just had, wor flags with an epic display
Hi im a Newcastle fan
Toon toon fantastic comments about wor club
Who’s here after the takeover. Football dominated pending
Newcastle on Sunday insane scenes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8XaPCIiTJM
I’ve supported them the whole of my life
HOWAY THE LADS!
The Best Joelinton
Please react to our fans now we got the takeover – 10x louder – best fans in England no doubt
class blog shame about your chelski not howay the lads